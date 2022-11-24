ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Shook Twins back with Thanksgiving tradition

The Shook Twins will return home to Sandpoint to continue a Thanksgiving tradition interrupted by the pandemic. The duo will be playing for their Bonners Ferry fans and friends at the Pearl Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and they're bringing along special guest John Craigie as well. On Saturday, they will perform for their Sandpoint fans and friends at the Panida Theater at 7 p.m.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man pleads guilty to murdering mother

SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
SANDPOINT, ID
Chronicle

North Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Cannibalism Charge Dropped

A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. "The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the defendant actually ingested...
CLARK FORK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy