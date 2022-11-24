The Shook Twins will return home to Sandpoint to continue a Thanksgiving tradition interrupted by the pandemic. The duo will be playing for their Bonners Ferry fans and friends at the Pearl Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and they're bringing along special guest John Craigie as well. On Saturday, they will perform for their Sandpoint fans and friends at the Panida Theater at 7 p.m.

