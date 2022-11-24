ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Comments / 0

Related
bonnersferryherald.com

April Bennett: Local girl turned CEO

BONNERS FERRY — April Bennett has gone from growing up in the community to the head of surgery to, now Chief Executive Officer at Boundary Community Hospital. Bennett, who took on the role as CEO last summer, is in charge of overall operations of facility, hospital, clinics and extended nursing.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Shook Twins back with Thanksgiving tradition

The Shook Twins will return home to Sandpoint to continue a Thanksgiving tradition interrupted by the pandemic. The duo will be playing for their Bonners Ferry fans and friends at the Pearl Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and they're bringing along special guest John Craigie as well. On Saturday, they will perform for their Sandpoint fans and friends at the Panida Theater at 7 p.m.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man pleads guilty to murdering mother

SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy