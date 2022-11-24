Read full article on original website
April Bennett: Local girl turned CEO
BONNERS FERRY — April Bennett has gone from growing up in the community to the head of surgery to, now Chief Executive Officer at Boundary Community Hospital. Bennett, who took on the role as CEO last summer, is in charge of overall operations of facility, hospital, clinics and extended nursing.
Shook Twins back with Thanksgiving tradition
The Shook Twins will return home to Sandpoint to continue a Thanksgiving tradition interrupted by the pandemic. The duo will be playing for their Bonners Ferry fans and friends at the Pearl Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and they're bringing along special guest John Craigie as well. On Saturday, they will perform for their Sandpoint fans and friends at the Panida Theater at 7 p.m.
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
North Idaho man pleads guilty to murder after cannibalism charge dropped earlier this year
SANDPOINT (The Spokesman-Review) — A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. “The court did not find sufficient evidence to...
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
