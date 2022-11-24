Read full article on original website
April Bennett: Local girl turned CEO
BONNERS FERRY — April Bennett has gone from growing up in the community to the head of surgery to, now Chief Executive Officer at Boundary Community Hospital. Bennett, who took on the role as CEO last summer, is in charge of overall operations of facility, hospital, clinics and extended nursing.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Shook Twins back with Thanksgiving tradition
The Shook Twins will return home to Sandpoint to continue a Thanksgiving tradition interrupted by the pandemic. The duo will be playing for their Bonners Ferry fans and friends at the Pearl Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and they're bringing along special guest John Craigie as well. On Saturday, they will perform for their Sandpoint fans and friends at the Panida Theater at 7 p.m.
