Great Wolf Lodge flash sale: up to 50% off, plus enter to win FREE 1-night stay

GRAPEVINE, Texas ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas, is having a Cyber Monday flash sale, plus giving away 250 free one-night stay vouchers to stressed-out Christmas shoppers who are having a hard time finding the specific toy their little one is begging them for this year!

Enter to win free one-night-stay

Enter to win the free one-night-stay by sharing a photo of an empty store shelf of a holiday gift you were hoping to buy, or take a screenshot of a gift that sold out online, then tweet to @GreatWolfLodge on Twitter using the hashtag #GWLHolidayHelp between midnight EST on November 25 and 11:59 p.m. EST on December 15.

If you win, you can use the free voucher at any of the 18 Great Wolf Lodge locations across the United States.

GWL Cyber Monday Flash Sale

On Cyber Monday, get up to 50% off of stays from November 28, 2022, through February 16, 2023, at Great Wolf Lodge when you use the promo code CYBER during this ONE-DAY ONLY FLASH SALE on November 28.

Visit Great Wolf Lodge here for more information.

