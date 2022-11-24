Read full article on original website
Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M
A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Ex-Hudson County Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man formerly of Hudson County was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, CT, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Former Stamford Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
A former real estate lawyer based in Fairfield County faces prison time for illegally using funds received from his clients, causing them to lose over $700,000. Westerly, Rhode Island resident William McCullough, age 62, admitted to the embezzling scheme on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to the Connecticut Department of Justice District.
Contractor working on 2 school projects hit with $40K in fines for not paying back wages, officials say
A Perth Amboy-based construction company working on two school construction jobs in Rahway was assessed over $40,000 in fines and penalties after it was cited for several wage violations, officials said. Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered stop work...
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
NYC employee, 38, arrested on Staten Island on weapons, criminal mischief charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A New York City Department of Sanitation employee was arrested Friday on a slew of charges including one count of criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police. Jason Strother, 38, who was off-duty, was arrested within the confines of the...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Local watchdog group calls out city officials for “Double Dipping”
The local government watchdog group CivicJC has called out city officials for holding more than one job in Jersey City or for Hudson County, known as “double dipping,” taking aim at the administration of Mayor Steven Fulop. Esther Wintner, the president of CivicJC and the author of a...
Rizzo threatens to disparage Morris GOP unless they drop small claims court lawsuit
Grifter Phil Rizzo is threatening a counterclaim against the Morris County Republican Committee unless they resolve a lawsuit seeking to recover a $1,500 unpaid bill for a table at their county convention earlier this year, threatening to exposure a cracks in the party organization that could help Demcorats and signaling that he would agree to a non-disclosure agreement so that neither side could disparage the other.
NY Man Stole $138.6K Of Gas From Lancaster County Gas Station: Police
A 28-year-old New York man was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after funneling more than $138,600 of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station into his truck over the course of several months, authorities said. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, of Corona, NY, stole thousands of gallons of the fuel from pumps...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Jersey City considers barring property owners from selling homes until they replace lead water lines
As the Jersey City Municipality Utility Authority works on removing all lead pipes by 2031, the city council could bar property owners from selling their homes unless their lead water lines have been replaced. The council will introduce an amended ordinance Monday that would require property owners to have proof...
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow
The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison. According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
77-Year-Old Arsonist Set Series Of Ocean County Dumpster Fires: Prosecutor
A 77-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with arson in connection with five dumpster fires set over the course of several months this year, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma, of Whiting, ignited the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 across Manchester Township, including one near a large wooded area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan said.
Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ
The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
