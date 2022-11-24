A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO