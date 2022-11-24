ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Daily Voice

Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M

A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Rizzo threatens to disparage Morris GOP unless they drop small claims court lawsuit

Grifter Phil Rizzo is threatening a counterclaim against the Morris County Republican Committee unless they resolve a lawsuit seeking to recover a $1,500 unpaid bill for a table at their county convention earlier this year, threatening to exposure a cracks in the party organization that could help Demcorats and signaling that he would agree to a non-disclosure agreement so that neither side could disparage the other.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

77-Year-Old Arsonist Set Series Of Ocean County Dumpster Fires: Prosecutor

A 77-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with arson in connection with five dumpster fires set over the course of several months this year, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma, of Whiting, ignited the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 across Manchester Township, including one near a large wooded area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
multihousingnews.com

Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ

The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

