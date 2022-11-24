Read full article on original website
Ruth Leon recommends performances to knock your socks off
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart lead the cast in this glorious revival of Harold Pinter’s 1974 comic classic. One summer’s evening, two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversations turn into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.
I’m a Korean pianist and I play Mozart quite well
The latest interviewee on Livin the Classical Life is William Youn. He talks revealingly of the mood-swings of his legendary teacher, Dmitri Bashkirov. ‘He was mean,’ says William.
What do a dozen Stradivari instruments sound like together?
The London dealers J & A Beare have brought together an ensemble of Cremona treasures for a Cadogan Hall concert on December 19. The Dutch violin virtuoso Janine Jansen will lead the ensemble as artistic director in works by Mendelssohn and Chausson. Other participants on prime Strads are the Quatuor...
Hamburg signs Korean conductor
The Hamburg Symphony Orchestra has recruited the South Korean cellist and conductor Han-Na Chang as principal guest conductor. After a short, hot spell at the failed Qatar Philharmonic, she is presently music director in Trondheim, Norway.
Broadway and the Met are sustained by London subsidy
A piece by Matt Wolf in the New York Times states the blindingly obvious: that state subsidy for London theatres fuels the best of New York stage life. To cut these theaters’ subsidies is to advocate, willingly or not, for shrunken ambitions. Philanthropy and commercial activities can pick up the slack, of course, as in the United States. But donor bases don’t arrive overnight. The cushion of state money let the Hampstead and the Donmar develop broad programs with international reach. Unless the theaters tread carefully, the effects of the cut will be felt far beyond London…
Handel and Hendrix are getting a £3 million facelift
George Frideric Handel lived at 25 Brook Street from 1723 until his death in 1759. It was here that Handel wrote and rehearsed his greatest works, including Messiah and its ever popular ‘Hallelujah chorus’ – perhaps the most famous piece of classical music ever written. His stirring anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’ was also written in Brook Street and has accompanied the coronation of every British monarch since George II (for whom it was written in 1727).
