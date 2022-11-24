All-Marion County Football 2022
Offensive Player of the Year
- Cayden Shidone, River Valley.
Defensive Player of the Year
- Will Garrison, River Valley.
Lineman of the Year
- Colton Brush, Elgin.
Coach of the Year
- Zach Winslow, Elgin.
All-Marion County Offense
- Colton Brush, Elgin.
- Grant Butler, River Valley.
- Breckin Dugan, Elgin.
- Carver Kline, Pleasant.
- Owen Lowry, Pleasant.
- Ethan Lyon, River Valley.
- Landon Murphy, Ridgedale.
- Hudson Pollock, River Valley.
- Lem Reynolds, Marion Harding
- Cayden Shidone, River Valley.
- Keyan Shidone, River Valley.
- Kenny Sloan, Elgin.
- Jared Slone, River Valley.
- Nels VanGundy, Elgin.
- Cadence Varner, Pleasant.
All-Marion County Defense
- Landon Adams, Marion Harding.
- Caleb Atha, Elgin.
- Will Garrison, River Valley.
- Quentin Harrison, Elgin.
- Justin Long, Marion Harding.
- Brookes Nelson, Pleasant.
- Evan Ricketts, Ridgedale.
- Landon Shepard, Elgin.
- Jaxon Shipley, Marion Harding.
- Connor Smith, Pleasant.
- Nathan Thiel, Ridgedale.
- Brayden Townsend, Ridgedale.
- Nathen Wansik, Pleasant.
- Austin Whitley, River Valley.
- Mike Williams, Marion Harding.
