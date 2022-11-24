ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

All-Marion County Football 2022

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
Offensive Player of the Year

  • Cayden Shidone, River Valley.

Defensive Player of the Year

  • Will Garrison, River Valley.

Lineman of the Year

  • Colton Brush, Elgin.

Coach of the Year

  • Zach Winslow, Elgin.

All-Marion County Offense

  • Colton Brush, Elgin.
  • Grant Butler, River Valley.
  • Breckin Dugan, Elgin.
  • Carver Kline, Pleasant.
  • Owen Lowry, Pleasant.
  • Ethan Lyon, River Valley.
  • Landon Murphy, Ridgedale.
  • Hudson Pollock, River Valley.
  • Lem Reynolds, Marion Harding
  • Cayden Shidone, River Valley.
  • Keyan Shidone, River Valley.
  • Kenny Sloan, Elgin.
  • Jared Slone, River Valley.
  • Nels VanGundy, Elgin.
  • Cadence Varner, Pleasant.

All-Marion County Defense

  • Landon Adams, Marion Harding.
  • Caleb Atha, Elgin.
  • Will Garrison, River Valley.
  • Quentin Harrison, Elgin.
  • Justin Long, Marion Harding.
  • Brookes Nelson, Pleasant.
  • Evan Ricketts, Ridgedale.
  • Landon Shepard, Elgin.
  • Jaxon Shipley, Marion Harding.
  • Connor Smith, Pleasant.
  • Nathan Thiel, Ridgedale.
  • Brayden Townsend, Ridgedale.
  • Nathen Wansik, Pleasant.
  • Austin Whitley, River Valley.
  • Mike Williams, Marion Harding.

