CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
Report: Phillies Sign Veteran Catcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have inked a new deal with veteran catcher John Hicks.
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
dodgerblue.com
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees & Red Sox Among Interested Teams
In addition to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, the market of free agent starting pitchers includes Kodai Senga, who opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched...
Distractify
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
2 new teams reportedly enter the mix for Xander Bogaerts
Bogaerts is one of the top prizes in MLB free agency this offseason. The MLB offseason is now a couple of weeks underway. While there haven’t been any major signings or trades, it does look like the stove is starting to heat up, even if it’s just a slight increase in the temperature.
theScore
Report: Cubs keeping tabs on Bellinger, Conforto, Vazquez
The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on a few intriguing free agents. Chicago is one of 11 teams interested in 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger after he was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The 27-year-old outfielder is focused on a...
3 Yankees decisions that seriously impact Red Sox offseason, 2023, and beyond
Yankees’ offseason decisions will impact Red Sox’ future. Over the last two decades, the New York Yankees have become a baffling puzzle. They spend, but they’re no longer the biggest spenders. They have superstars, but they also pass on superstars. They haven’t had a losing season since the early 1990s, but they also seem content to make the postseason and.
3 relievers Yankees must target in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees‘ priorities in MLB free agency are clear. Bring back star slugger and American League MVP Aaron Judge, then look to bolster the starting rotation with a top-tier free agent. At this point, the Yankees must still be considered the favorites to re-sign Judge, given the...
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
sportstravelmagazine.com
Demolition Complete Inside Toronto’s Rogers Centre
The Toronto Blue Jays have completed the first stage of its $300 million renovation of Rogers Centre with demolition finished as crews begin to build new infrastructure within the stadium as part of a two-year project. This offseason’s renovation will focus on the upper level and outfield seating. All 17,000...
