Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level
Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
Japan v Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Japan repeat the magic of their win Germany in Group E? Join Will Unwin to find out
