ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy