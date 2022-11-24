Read full article on original website
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
5 new books to read this week
This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in November
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include mind-bending fantasy, brilliant memoir and Greek myths retold. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Emily Bootle, writer. Ottessa Moshfegh’s Death in Her Hands has...
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
Criticism mounts of ‘climate killer’ modern art museum in Berlin
A vast modern art museum under construction in Berlin has been castigated by conservation experts and architecture critics for its poor environmental credentials, as the energy crisis intensifies scrutiny of the efficiency of new buildings. The Museum of the 20th Century, designed by the Swiss star architects Herzog and de...
Bono's new book is more than a rock star memoir. It's also a powerful tribute to America
The new book by the lead singer of U2 is a refreshing contrast to the way many Americans today view faith and politics. Bono says: "America is a song still being written."
The best wine books of 2022 get up close and personal
- - - "The Life and Wines of Hugh Johnson" By Hugh Johnson (Académie du Vin Library, 252 pages, $45) The venerable British writer has helped ignite many a reader's love of wine (including mine) with books such as "Vintage: The Story of Wine" and "The World Atlas of Wine," now in its eighth edition (and co-authored by Jancis Robinson). "The Life and Wines of Hugh Johnson" is an updated revision of his 2005 work, "Wine: A Life Uncorked." (Nice to have a mulligan in life.) It's a memoir arranged more like a traditional wine primer or atlas. Rather than loading us with statistics of vineyard acreage and soil types, Johnson takes us along as he recounts his own journeys exploring the world of wine. He's been all around that world, and he seems to have been present at or near the beginning of every fashion or trend, even if he disapproved of them.
Ghost Stories for Nonbelievers
This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. In December of 1908, the writer and Presbyterian minister Frank Crane published an...
Reshaping Lived Experiences Through Storytelling
Michelle Tocher’s fascination with fairy tales—and the surprising ways in which they reflect our own shared experiences—is one that was born from her own experience with pain. After a debilitating health crisis in 1993, she was forced to quit her job in the communications industry. Out of work and suffering from fibromyalgia so severe that she sometimes couldn’t get out of bed, Tocher turned her mind inward to the mythic origins of storytelling that could perhaps help her explain and cope with her own demons.
Cartoonists honor 'Peanuts' creator in Saturday funny pages
Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz as only they can — with cartoons.More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Saturday's funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.“It’s a tribute to probably the world’s greatest cartoonist,” said cartoonist Patrick McDonnell, who creates the daily strip “Mutts” for 700 newspapers. “After ‘Peanuts,’ the cartoon world changed. I think most working cartoonists today would say he was the inspiration for them to become cartoonists.”The list of participating strips ranges from...
Of course audiobooks count as reading
This year, I joined nearly 6.5 million other people and set a reading challenge via Goodreads. I gave myself a goal of 50 books to finish by the end of 2022 (Goodreads reports 49 was the average this year). To be honest, I wasn’t sure I could do it. I love to read, but these days by evening — the time of day I’ve always allotted for reading — I’m falling asleep.
Children’s and teens roundup – the best new picture books and novels
Timmy loves performing, but their inner lion is shy, drowning out confidence with roars of self-doubt. Practising for the big play with schoolfriend Nia, they learn some different ways to cope with anxiety – and how to reassure the scared inner lion so Timmy can burst on stage, ready to dazzle. A gorgeously flamboyant picture book with a non-binary protagonist and a gentle, supportive message.
There’s a Fascinating Story About the Most Haunted House in Gettysburg
Jennie Wade was making bread when a stray bullet killed her.
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
15 great reads to honor Native American History Month, according to Goodreads
From award-winning fiction to bone-chilling thrillers, these are among the must-read books from Native American authors.
Torah Shorts: Parshat Toldot: The Spiritual Road to Material Riches
In one of the more dramatic scenes in the Torah, Jacob disguises himself to appear more like his hairy twin brother Esau, in order to receive the blessing that their blind father Isaac had originally intended for Esau. It seems that Jacob is successful and manages to convince an initially suspicious Isaac, that it is indeed the son who should receive this primal blessing standing in front of him, hairy arms and all.
