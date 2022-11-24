- - - "The Life and Wines of Hugh Johnson" By Hugh Johnson (Académie du Vin Library, 252 pages, $45) The venerable British writer has helped ignite many a reader's love of wine (including mine) with books such as "Vintage: The Story of Wine" and "The World Atlas of Wine," now in its eighth edition (and co-authored by Jancis Robinson). "The Life and Wines of Hugh Johnson" is an updated revision of his 2005 work, "Wine: A Life Uncorked." (Nice to have a mulligan in life.) It's a memoir arranged more like a traditional wine primer or atlas. Rather than loading us with statistics of vineyard acreage and soil types, Johnson takes us along as he recounts his own journeys exploring the world of wine. He's been all around that world, and he seems to have been present at or near the beginning of every fashion or trend, even if he disapproved of them.

1 DAY AGO