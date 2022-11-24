This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is finally coming to an end.The final episode of the hit ITV reality show’s 22nd season is airing tonight (27 November) on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX.After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle yesterday, just three contestants now remain: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.Hancock’s involvement has been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.However, it is Scott who has...

35 MINUTES AGO