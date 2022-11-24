Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?
Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. Surgeon General visits Delaware
U. S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy was in Wilmington this week to discuss post-pandemic burnout with members of the healthcare community, and how teens are doing as the nation begins to emerge from COVID. "The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our health workers, who were already experiencing...
Report: Delaware charter school enrollment increased during pandemic
(The Center Square) – The number of Delaware students who transitioned from a traditional public school to a charter school rose during the pandemic, a report reveals. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic.” According to the organization’s findings, Delaware in the midst of the pandemic lost students in traditional public school settings, but gained them in charters, which are schools that receive government funding but operate autonomously of established state school systems.
WBOC
Delaware Natural Resources Police to Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Children
DOVER, Del. - To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities. The Toys...
delawarepublic.org
DHSS requests additional 2024 funding to prepare for end of federal public health emergency
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services outlined its preliminary 2024 budget request earlier this month, with preparations for the end of the federal public health emergency shaping many proposed budget items. That transition away from the COVID-19-era emergency could have serious ramifications for Delawareans relying on public assistance...
Cape Gazette
Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities
When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
Cape Gazette
Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future
I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Taking the pulse of small business in Del.
Small business becomes big business on Small Business Saturday, which comes the day after Black Friday. In Delaware, a large percentage of jobs are in small business, and many have kept going while adjusting to numerous challenges, especially over the course of the last few years. Elected officials including Newark...
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
Cape Gazette
Stepping up to help those in need
As we move into the holiday season, it’s an appropriate time to reflect on one of the Cape Region’s best qualities – philanthropy. Last week, the Food Bank of Delaware worked with Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation to send boxes of food to families in danger of missing out on Thanksgiving. At the event, Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said her group is helping more people than ever.
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing
FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
Delaware GOP leaders: Party needs change to win
Republicans did not fare well in Delaware’s Nov. 8 election. Democrats widened their majority in the state Senate, maintained the balance of power in the House, and won every election for statewide elected offices. In the wake of the Republican wallop, some party leaders are hoping the party will begin to move in a more productive direction — one that ... Read More
Medical Report: More bad news for sugary beverages
A new study involving 900,000 people has found a link between drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day and the risk of developing obesity-related cancers. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Assawoman Wildlife Area
If you’re looking for serenity amid a hectic vacation in Delaware, Assawoman Wildlife Area, DE is a hidden gem in the southern part of the state. You can enjoy a quiet walk and observe numerous species of birds. Perhaps you’ll catch a sighting of the protected Delmarva fox squirrel.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
One-time payment of up to $600 coming from the state of Delaware
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Here are the details.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return
UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
Record number hit during Thanksgiving for Thousands
Mountaire Farms’ Thanksgiving for Thousands is a record breaker in 2022. The company is partnering with hundreds of churches and nonprofit organizations in four states to pack 32,250 meal boxes for families in need, enough to feed 129,000 people. Locally, nearly 300 volunteers got to work early Nov. 21,...
