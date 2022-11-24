Read full article on original website
Bedford County to hold traditional ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.” Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over […]
Multi-vehicle crashes on I-79 cause heavy traffic delays
WARRENDALE, Pa. — Two multi-vehicle accidents a half mile apart on I-79 northbound were causing heavy traffic delays. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire, and EMS units were called to I-79 near mile marker 75 at around 12 p.m. PennDOT tweeted that there were two multi-vehicle crashes in...
Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
Unleaded 88 gas still $1.99 at Sheetz, but is it safe for your car?
All Sheetz convenience stores are offering gasoline for only $1.99 a gallon, but there is a catch. The blend of gas on sale is unleaded 88. Triple-A spokesperson Jim Garrity says not every car takes it.
Multiple-vehicle accidents slow traffic on I79 near Wexford
There are currently several multiple-vehicle accidents along I79 in and around the Wexford exit area. Allegheny County 911 reported a truck overturned with several other minor accidents around the overturned truck. There are no reports as of yet on injuries. Fire and EMS units are on the scene currently. Stay...
Black Friday shopping lacks long line
The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
PennDOT release update on windmill superload following Thanksgiving
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The windmill superload will continue its travel through Clearfield County after taking a break during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) With the superload continuing to move throughout the area, PennDOT said the following routes would be affected by the superload’s movements. Route details are: […]
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA TODAY
The holiday shopping season got underway yesterday with Black Friday. But today will be a day that shoppers are asked to focus on the locally-owned businesses. Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an initiative focused on having shoppers try the local businesses rather than the bigger chain stores, and Downtown Indiana is once again hopping on board. Many businesses in the Downtown Indiana business district will take part in the “Downtown Dollars” program, where for every $10 spent at a participating business, the customer will receive $1 in “Downtown Dollars” back. The $1 gift certificates can be spent at any of the participating businesses throughout the rest of the season.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
Crash on Parkway North cleared
UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
BIG WEEKEND IN THE WOODS CALLS FOR CAUTION ON THE ROADS
Pennsylvania drivers need to be extra cautious this weekend as the two-week firearms deer season begins, coinciding with the extended bear season. That means a lot of hunters in the woods as early as today, getting their deer stands ready. And it means animals moving out of the woods and onto the roads.
PSP WARNS OF GIFT CARD SCAM
State police from the Kittanning barracks are reminding people of a scam that is circulating through the area that is a variation on the gift card scam. In this situation, reported in Manor township earlier this month, a Ford City man was contacted by a scammer claiming they were with Xfinity. The victim was asked to purchase $660 worth of gift cards and give the information over the phone to an individual claiming to be with Xfinity.
Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
RIFLE DEER, EXTENDED BEAR SEASONS START TODAY
One part of the Thanksgiving weekend tradition is the start of rifle deer season, which is today. But there may be more hunters in the woods than normal because this year, rifle deer season coincides with the extended bear season. Indiana County’s three wildlife management units, 2C, 2D and 2E,...
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
