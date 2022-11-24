Read full article on original website
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center opened its doors to all who needed a Thanksgiving meal
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center in Cambria County opened it's doors to visitors Thursday afternoon who wanted free Thanksgiving meals.
Bedford County to hold traditional ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.” Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over […]
wccsradio.com
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNERS YIELD ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL YEAR
Multiple community members teamed up yesterday to provide fresh, home-cooked Thanksgiving meals around Indiana County and, according to dinner coordinators, they were largely successful. According to Evan Bertig, volunteer firefighter at the Coral-Graceton Fire Department, more than 225 meals were served to the community at the “Share Your Blessings” dinner....
Leighty’s Farm Market offers free holiday photo ops
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Leighty’s Farm Market is ready for its holiday year, with the complete opening of their Christmas Land. Christmas Land is their scenic area located in the greenhouse section of the grocery store, where families can take photos for free. This year features 15 different backdrops to choose from. Leighty’s Farm Market […]
wccsradio.com
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA TODAY
The holiday shopping season got underway yesterday with Black Friday. But today will be a day that shoppers are asked to focus on the locally-owned businesses. Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an initiative focused on having shoppers try the local businesses rather than the bigger chain stores, and Downtown Indiana is once again hopping on board. Many businesses in the Downtown Indiana business district will take part in the “Downtown Dollars” program, where for every $10 spent at a participating business, the customer will receive $1 in “Downtown Dollars” back. The $1 gift certificates can be spent at any of the participating businesses throughout the rest of the season.
wccsradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
wccsradio.com
DAVIS E. “SONNY” FOREMAN, 95
Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick, PA. The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmertown, PA. Sonny was employed for many...
cranberryeagle.com
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Giving thanks: Pittsburgh hospital welcomes newborns around holiday
Thanksgiving babies West Penn Hospital is giving thanks for babies born around the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy of West Penn Hospital)
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
butlerradio.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
wtaj.com
Local single mother creates tasty new business with the help of her kids
DUNLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the town of Dunlo Pennsylvania — there’s a single mother of five working hard to support her kids. Not only that, she’s giving back to a great mission — and it all started with pretzels. “About 12 years ago we...
Local high school asks you to be ‘Santa to a Senior’ in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Be A Santa To A Senior campaign is looking for you to help brighten the holidays for 400 seniors in Blair and Cambria counties. The company “Home Instead” has been hosting this campaign for 19 years. This year is the largest number of seniors they plan on helping. Bishop Guilfoyle […]
The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd. Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
Local Christmas tree farm preparing for busy weekend, feeling inflation impact
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pine Hill Farms in Evans City is opening on Friday. The owners are spending part of their Thanksgiving preparing for the big weekend ahead because they expect this year will be one of their busiest. ”We’ve received three times more calls this year than prior...
