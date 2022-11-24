ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, stream the World Cup live

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
Switzerland will meet Cameroon in Group G of World Cup action on Thursday morning as they open up their tournament.

Switzerland had a nice run in the Euro 2020 while making the quarterfinals and will look to start off with points today. As for Cameroon, they are coming off third place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

We have you covered throughout the World Cup, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the match today.

  • When: Thursday, November 24
  • Time: 5:00 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1 (4K), Telemundo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Rodriguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Onana; Tolo, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Fai; Toko Ekambi, Hongla, Anguissa, Mbeumo; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Switzerland (-130) vs. Cameroon (+380)

Draw: +250

Want some action on the World Cup? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

