China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
Anti-lockdown protests spread in China as anger rises over zero-Covid strategy
Beijing students shout ‘freedom will prevail’, as Urumqi fire prompts levels of disobedience unprecedented in Xi era
The Future of American Warfare Is Unfolding in Ukraine
American military aid to Ukraine has been remarkably effective, especially in comparison with the long, ill-fated U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. A recent statement by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helps explain why. “Ukrainians are not asking for anyone to fight for them,” Milley said. “They don’t want American soldiers, or British, or German, or French, or anybody else to fight for them. They will fight for themselves.” The Ukrainians want only the means to defend themselves against Russian invaders, he said, adding that the United States would provide support “for as long as it takes.” By providing advanced weaponry and reliable intelligence, the United States and its allies have allowed Ukraine to inflict large losses on Russian armed forces and roll back earlier Russian territorial gains.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
TechRadar
WhatsApp data breach sees nearly 500 million user records up for sale
A post on a “well-known hacking community forum” claims almost half a billion WhatsApp records have been breached and are up for sale. The post, which multiple sources have confirmed is likely to be true, claims to be selling an up-to-date, 2022 database of 487 million mobile numbers used on WhatsApp, which contains data from 84 countries.
vinlove.net
With a capital of 16 USD, a 20-year-old man earns thousands of dollars a month
Only 23 years old, Tran Quoc Dat has earned an income of nearly 100 million VND per month by bringing to market 6,000 goldfish and 2,000 types of fish food. (1$=25,000 VND) At the end of 2016, Tran Quoc Dat (born in 1999, living in Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City) decided to drop out of culinary school to fulfill his business dream. Once introduced to goldfish by his brother, Dat quickly “falls in love” with this eye-catching animal. Quoc Dat focuses on developing two popular goldfish lines, Ranchu and Oranda, with prices ranging from VND 10,000 to VND 10 million.
Many shoppers can't find Apple's latest iPhones on Black Friday
BETHESDA, Md./NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Many shoppers looking for Apple's (AAPL.O) latest high-end phones returned empty handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China.
liveandletsfly.com
Air India Seeks A Younger Look For Its Cabin Crews
Privatized Air India has updated its grooming and appearance standards and now more closely regulates balding and bans gray hair amongst cabin crew members. Are such policies reasonable?. Air India Bans Gray Hair, Restricts Blading For Cabin Crew. One Mile At A Time notes that Air India has revised is...
coinchapter.com
Housing Market Slump Coming, Rising Unemployment Suggest Troubled Times Ahead
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The global housing market is flashing signals that a major downturn in the industry is imminent due to rising interest rates among other issues currently plaguing the global economy. In detail, Westpac economists are predicting that the housing market worldwide will fall by around 10% over...
Android Headlines
Over 500 million people reportedly affected by WhatsApp data leak
Recent reports uncover a security threat as hackers claim to have access to WhatsApp user data from millions of users on Android and iOS as part of a new leak. The reports dig into a claim made by certain bad actors on a platform popular among hackers. A certain user of the platform came out a few days ago to sell alleged user data that leaked from WhatsApp.
We can gain a critical edge in the great power competition
We live in a time of significant change and uncertainty, as authoritarian regimes challenge Western values and political systems, both militarily and economically. In particular, the rise of China as a superpower suggests unprecedented challenges for the United States and the West’s role in the world. In his recently released National Security Strategy, President Biden called attention to our nation’s economic well-being as inextricably linked with China’s rise.
