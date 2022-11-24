Read full article on original website
How It Happened: Penn State 35, Michigan State 16
Penn State and Michigan State meet Saturday to complete their respective 2022 Big Ten football schedule. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (9-2) are looking to firm up their outlook for a quality bowl matchup, while the Spartans (5-6) are facing the possibility of missing postseason play altogether after finishing last year 11-2.
Penn State set to host transfer wide receiver
Penn State evaluated a number of FCS prospects that went into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week, and now the Nittany Lions will host a wide receiver for its season finale against Michigan State on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin praises Penn State fans for big crowd vs. Michigan State in Week 13
James Franklin opened up his postgame press conference by thanking fans for sticking around to make a big home presence for the Week 13 matchup versus Michigan State. No. 11 Penn State defeated Michigan State 35-16 at home in front of a nearly soldout crowd at Beaver Stadium. According to...
Live updates: Michigan State 16 - No. 11 Penn State 35; final
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — We’ve reached the end of the regular season, with Michigan State finishing up on the road against No. 11 Penn State in the battle for the Land Grant Trophy. MSU needs a win on Saturday to reach the six-victory threshold and guarantee itself a place in a bowl game (though a bowl bid remains possible at 5-7 in certain scenarios).
lastwordonsports.com
Penn State’s Quest for 10 Wins
The Nittany Lions took care of business a week ago against Rutgers. Setting up Penn State’s quest for 10 wins nicely against Michigan State on Senior Day. We took a brief look at this game last week when we previewed the final two contests for the Nittany Lions. A balanced attack on offense has been working for Penn State in this second half of the season, but that will continue to be a little bit more difficult without star wide receiver Parker Washington. Washington will not be available for the remainder of the season with an injury. However, in Washington’s absence, the trio of Penn State tight ends has stepped up. Let’s see what is needed on Penn State’s quest for 10 wins.
Clifford throws 4 TDs, No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan St
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — This is what Sean Clifford came back for. The atmosphere, the camaraderie and most importantly, the wins. Penn State’s four-year starter, who opted to return for his sixth and final collegiate season, threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 11 Nittany Lions over Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday.
WATCH: Penn State's emotional Senior Day postgame celebration
No. 11 Penn State beat Michigan State 35-16 at Beaver Stadium Saturday night, wrapping up the 2022 regular season and sending the senior class out in style. What was the postgame scene like?. I’m glad you asked, because I was down there in the middle of the celebration. In this...
CBS Sports
Penn State vs. Michigan State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Last year, Penn State and MSU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. You're bound to get...
