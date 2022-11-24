The Nittany Lions took care of business a week ago against Rutgers. Setting up Penn State’s quest for 10 wins nicely against Michigan State on Senior Day. We took a brief look at this game last week when we previewed the final two contests for the Nittany Lions. A balanced attack on offense has been working for Penn State in this second half of the season, but that will continue to be a little bit more difficult without star wide receiver Parker Washington. Washington will not be available for the remainder of the season with an injury. However, in Washington’s absence, the trio of Penn State tight ends has stepped up. Let’s see what is needed on Penn State’s quest for 10 wins.

