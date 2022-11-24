ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

WTAJ

Bedford County to hold traditional ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.” Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD

Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

RIFLE DEER, EXTENDED BEAR SEASONS START TODAY

One part of the Thanksgiving weekend tradition is the start of rifle deer season, which is today. But there may be more hunters in the woods than normal because this year, rifle deer season coincides with the extended bear season. Indiana County’s three wildlife management units, 2C, 2D and 2E,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

DAVIS E. “SONNY” FOREMAN, 95

Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick, PA. The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmertown, PA. Sonny was employed for many...
BLACK LICK, PA
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY

First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night

Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd.  Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

