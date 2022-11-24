Read full article on original website
Related
Bedford County to hold traditional ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.” Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over […]
wdadradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
wdadradio.com
RIFLE DEER, EXTENDED BEAR SEASONS START TODAY
One part of the Thanksgiving weekend tradition is the start of rifle deer season, which is today. But there may be more hunters in the woods than normal because this year, rifle deer season coincides with the extended bear season. Indiana County’s three wildlife management units, 2C, 2D and 2E,...
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
WJAC TV
Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
wdadradio.com
DAVIS E. “SONNY” FOREMAN, 95
Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick, PA. The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmertown, PA. Sonny was employed for many...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
Officials identify body found in Monongahela River in Dravosburg
A body recovered from the Monongahela River on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old James Aiello, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. Emergency officials were called shortly before 3 p.m. to the 200 block of Washington Avenue along the Monongahela, where Aiello’s body was discovered. Aiello...
wdadradio.com
HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
Local Christmas tree farm preparing for busy weekend, feeling inflation impact
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pine Hill Farms in Evans City is opening on Friday. The owners are spending part of their Thanksgiving preparing for the big weekend ahead because they expect this year will be one of their busiest. ”We’ve received three times more calls this year than prior...
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd. Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
Blair County men found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Tyrone men were locked up after being spotted by Tyrone Borough police officers and reportedly found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, meth, and a gun. Tyrone police report that they spotted a vehicle on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that they recognized as […]
wtaj.com
Local single mother creates tasty new business with the help of her kids
DUNLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the town of Dunlo Pennsylvania — there’s a single mother of five working hard to support her kids. Not only that, she’s giving back to a great mission — and it all started with pretzels. “About 12 years ago we...
Comments / 0