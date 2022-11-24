ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wdadradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD

Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY

First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

EMERGENCY CREWS STAY BUSY DURING THANKSGIVING

While most people were enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, first responders stayed busy with three calls made to Indiana County 911 yesterday. The first call was a reported brush fire along Coal Run Road in Young Township around 1:30 p.m. No information is available currently on the fire. This marks the 71st brush fire in Indiana County this year.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crash on Parkway North cleared

UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing police, hitting person with car in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — State police are looking for a man they said hit a pedestrian with his car and ran from troopers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were monitoring traffic at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday when a white Ford Focus stopped on the on-ramp from Forward Avenue to Interstate 376, turned around and drove the wrong way back up the ramp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

COMMODORE WOMAN INJURED IN SINGLE CAR CRASH

State police from the Ebensburg barracks released more information on a single car crash dating back to November 19th. Troopers say a car driven by 29-year-old Alyssa English of Commodore was traveling west on Number Nine Road in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County, around 1:50 a.m. when they say she allegedly fell asleep while driving, but woke up and abruptly swerved, losing control of her car.
COMMODORE, PA
PennLive.com

Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
GREENSBURG, PA

