First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO