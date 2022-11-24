Read full article on original website
Related
At least 1 person dead after vehicle, pedestrian accident on Route 51
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian accident in Jefferson Hills. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the Sunoco on Route 51 at around 6:08 p.m. Saturday. Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department said the crash was fatal but...
wdadradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
wdadradio.com
HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
Multi-vehicle crashes on I-79 cause heavy traffic delays
WARRENDALE, Pa. — Two multi-vehicle accidents a half mile apart on I-79 northbound were causing heavy traffic delays. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire, and EMS units were called to I-79 near mile marker 75 at around 12 p.m. PennDOT tweeted that there were two multi-vehicle crashes in...
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
Officials identify body found in Monongahela River in Dravosburg
A body recovered from the Monongahela River on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old James Aiello, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. Emergency officials were called shortly before 3 p.m. to the 200 block of Washington Avenue along the Monongahela, where Aiello’s body was discovered. Aiello...
1 person taken to hospital after train strikes car in Brackenridge
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a train struck a car in Brackenridge Friday night. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street at 10 p.m. for the incident. A Channel 11 News...
wdadradio.com
EMERGENCY CREWS STAY BUSY DURING THANKSGIVING
While most people were enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, first responders stayed busy with three calls made to Indiana County 911 yesterday. The first call was a reported brush fire along Coal Run Road in Young Township around 1:30 p.m. No information is available currently on the fire. This marks the 71st brush fire in Indiana County this year.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36
CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
Crash on Parkway North cleared
UPDATE: The crash on I-279 has been cleared. All lanes are open. State police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 North. The crash is in the southbound lanes between mile post 3.5 and 3.0. One lane is closed. No injuries have been reported, according to a...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Log Splitter, Tools from Jackson Township Garage
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of a log splitter and tools from a garage in Jackson Township. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, November 23, the incident occurred near Lake Creek Road, in Jackson Township, Venango County, around 2:31 p.m. on October 20.
1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Allegheny County
McCANDLESS, Pa. — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were dispatched to North Park Lounge on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless at around 12:34 p.m. Multiple cars also appeared to have been hit during the accident. A portion of a...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing police, hitting person with car in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH — State police are looking for a man they said hit a pedestrian with his car and ran from troopers in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were monitoring traffic at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday when a white Ford Focus stopped on the on-ramp from Forward Avenue to Interstate 376, turned around and drove the wrong way back up the ramp.
wdadradio.com
COMMODORE WOMAN INJURED IN SINGLE CAR CRASH
State police from the Ebensburg barracks released more information on a single car crash dating back to November 19th. Troopers say a car driven by 29-year-old Alyssa English of Commodore was traveling west on Number Nine Road in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County, around 1:50 a.m. when they say she allegedly fell asleep while driving, but woke up and abruptly swerved, losing control of her car.
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
Blair County men found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Tyrone men were locked up after being spotted by Tyrone Borough police officers and reportedly found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, meth, and a gun. Tyrone police report that they spotted a vehicle on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that they recognized as […]
Body recovered from Monongahela River in Allegheny County
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — A body has been recovered from the Monongahela River. Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg at around 2:15 p.m. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit for the incident, but there is currently no indication if the situation is...
Comments / 0