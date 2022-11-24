Read full article on original website
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
More Southern California Rain: The Next Pattern moves Into West Coast By End Month into First half of DecemberSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
studyfinds.org
Best Rye Whiskeys for 2023: Top 5 Bottles Recommended By Expert Websites
Containing at least 51 percent rye and aged in newly charred oak barrels, rye is a favorite among whiskey aficionados. To be called rye whiskey, the liquor has to be produced exclusively in the U.S, and the best rye whiskeys often have a lighter body finish, but never lack their iconic spice and boldness.
vinlove.net
The American chef “falls in love” with Vietnamese food and works hard every day to create new flavors
Heavily devoted to the cuisine of his wife’s hometown, Mr. Chad Kubanoff still enjoys and creates authentic Vietnamese dishes every day. The love for Vietnamese food has helped the American groom, Mr. Chad Kubanoff, to own a TikTok channel with more than 500,000 followers with more than 17 million likes and that number has never stopped. Daily experiences with Vietnamese food, cooking Vietnamese food, and creating dishes in Vietnam – all of which make the American chef more and more followed and interested.
From street food to fine dining, here is a foodie's guide to visiting Vienna
Amidst all my recent travels — from Las Vegas to Lisbon — Vienna really surprised me. From the streetside eats to the Michelin-starred dining experiences, the Austrian capital city is packed with tremendous food that is prepared with tremendous care. Here are several of my favorite places to eat while in the city.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rémy Martin VSOP Delivers a Sweet and Sour Classic Cocktail
Have you ever invited over some friends and cued up your favorite online streaming service to the soulful sounds of singer-songwriter Lucky Daye while sipping on a delicious Rémy Martin cocktail? If you haven’t, then what are you waiting for?. That’s why BET is teaming up with Rémy...
winemag.com
Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass
This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
The best gin for your home bar, according to our taste tests and cocktail experts
Gin is a versatile spirit used as the foundation for classic cocktails like the martini and Negroni. Here are the 9 best gins according to experts and our taste tests.
drifttravel.com
Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh appoints Nicola van Heemsbergen as executive chef
Nicola van Heemsbergen from Belgium brings a wealth of culinary experience gleaned at some of the world’s best hotels and restaurants to his role as new executive chef at Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh. Van Heemsbergen embarked on his path as a professional chef almost 30 years ago when he...
Cannabis cuisine
With cannabis legal in some form in more than half of America, some of the nation's top chefs are finding more ways to integrate it into their recipes. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with chef Miguel Trinidad, who hosts dinners infused with cannabis, and with cookbook author Laurie Wolf, about cannabis cuisine.
Bantof, London, review: A new generation of Soho hangout with cocktails that tell a story
Strolling into Bantof, you can immediately see yourself spending the whole night there. Smooth-edged, art deco drinks shelves glow gold; a thick slab of tawny marble tops a carefully buffed bar; mirrored portions of wall glint in the corner; and velvet-smooth, forest-green banquettes invite you to lounge next to complete strangers. The first impression is of a particularly slick cocktail bar, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg.It may have the polish of a swanky member’s club, but in fact this two-level hangout’s owners want to bring back the spirit of historic Soho – a place for art, late...
Advice for Dinner Hosts From a French Event Organizer
PARIS — In her book “Mistress of Ceremonies,” Françoise Dumas reveals the secrets to a successful formal dinner party. The French event organizer has planned parties for the likes of luxury magnate Bernard Arnault, designer Karl Lagerfeld, Princess Caroline of Monaco and hedge fund billionaire Stephen Schwarzman. Here is her advice for hosts: Invitations should carry all the necessary information, including the date and time of the event, the dress code and the mention RSVP. The menu should be sober and easy to understand. Vegetables are always popular, and poultry is the diplomatic meal “par excellence.” Offal, venison, dishes cooked in sauce...
I Tried Proxies, an N/A Wine Alternative That Even Michelin-Starred Spots Love
A few years ago, I was at a wine tasting with a French couple that imports from low-intervention producers in France. One of the importers told me she was going to be leading a wine seminar at a local restaurant that evening and asked me what I would want to know about wine if I was there. Half-jokingly, I said she needed to answer the question: “What is wine?” She looked confused, and said, “Well, it’s just fermented grapes,” as if I was just some goddamn idiot. She didn’t find it funny at all, which brought me great shame. Luckily, I had an empty glass and was surrounded by open bottles of wine.
How American Chinese Food Became Its Own Cuisine
Open your takeout containers, break apart your disposable chopsticks, and dig into the cuisine of the Chinese diaspora.
winemag.com
The Briny Origins of the Dirty Martini
Forget sugary Appletinis and fruit juice-spiked Mississippi Bourbon Punch. If your drink preferences skew more savory than sweet, the dirty martini belongs in your order queue. With a deep umami kick from a heavy-handed splash of salty olive brine, this cocktail has earned its honored spot in the cocktail canon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Here's Where You Can Find Bobby Flay's 'All-Time Favorite Dessert'
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay had a unique entrance to the culinary world, first working in a restaurant at the age of 17, according to Food Network. He then went on to graduate from The French Culinary Institute and continued perfecting his skills. Flay opened his first restaurant in 1991 in New York City and called it Mesa Grill, per Bobby Flay's website. Since then, he has opened countless other restaurants, appeared on various TV shows, written cookbooks, and earned several awards.
