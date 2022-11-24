GLASSPORT (KDKA) - One woman is dead, and a child is in the hospital after a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Glassport. Allegheny County Police said the driver was found dead at the scene. Police said it was around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday when the 31-year-old woman and the 7-year-old child were involved in the crash. It happened right near the Mansfield Bridge in Glassport on Monongahela Avenue. Officers said a blue SUV was the only vehicle involved. "I was getting ready for church around 7:30 a.m. and I heard a loud bang. I looked out the window and I...

GLASSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO