HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
COMMODORE WOMAN INJURED IN SINGLE CAR CRASH
State police from the Ebensburg barracks released more information on a single car crash dating back to November 19th. Troopers say a car driven by 29-year-old Alyssa English of Commodore was traveling west on Number Nine Road in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County, around 1:50 a.m. when they say she allegedly fell asleep while driving, but woke up and abruptly swerved, losing control of her car.
EMERGENCY CREWS STAY BUSY DURING THANKSGIVING
While most people were enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, first responders stayed busy with three calls made to Indiana County 911 yesterday. The first call was a reported brush fire along Coal Run Road in Young Township around 1:30 p.m. No information is available currently on the fire. This marks the 71st brush fire in Indiana County this year.
