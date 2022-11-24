Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Wisconsin Board: UW Health Not Required to Recognize Union
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission in its Friday ruling found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Bangor Daily News. November 22, 2022. Editorial: Pat Callaghan is right. Mainers are remarkable and caring people. Inflated costs and deflating headlines might make gratitude just a little harder this Thanksgiving. Being thankful when surrounded by news of shootings, threats of shootings, continued war in Ukraine and still-rising energy bills, among other things, is no small feat.
Smith Island Changed Course After Hurricane Devastation
SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — For the people of Smith Island, weather guides a way of life as much as the tranquil atmosphere for which it has become known. Hurricanes with names like Hazel, Agnes, Isabel and Irene become part of the zeitgeist, never fading from memory as recollections of their destructive and unrelenting power are passed from one generation to the next. It is told in the context of high tides in the great watermen tradition, an industry that has become an unspoiled culture on the island like its own Elizabethan dialect.
Psychiatrist Gets More Prison Time for Assaulting Patient
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for more than 20 months of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release, the Star Tribune reported.
