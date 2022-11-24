Read full article on original website
All Parking Garages At Fort Lauderdale Airport Are Full, Off-Site Parking Required
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. — The situation is improving but still isn’t great. Just a handful of spots are available in the Palm and Cypress garages as of Friday afternoon. The airport’s automated tracking system often counts employee parking spots as general public spots, which is not the case. We find […]
NBC Miami
South Florida Shoppers Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals at Malls in Broward, Miami-Dade
While some South Floridians went to bed early with full stomachs, others hit the streets to take advantage of the Black Friday deals across Miami-Dade and Broward. Due to inflation, consumers are facing higher prices across the board compared with 2021, but some retailers say they’re rolling out their steepest markdowns since the pandemic began.
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
southdadenewsleader.com
Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location
Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event
Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
Humane Society of Broward County Offering Adoption Promotions on Older Pets
November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” and the Humane Society of Broward County has several wonderful pets who are getting overlooked simply because of their age. While they might not technically be seniors, they are more mature than the other pets and really want families to love them, according to the shelter.
secretmiami.com
The Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Bar Is Back In Miami For The Season!
The enchanting Miracle pop-up bar is returning for another season of holiday drinks and we’re so ho-ho-ho excited! Known for its kitschy holiday décor and well-crafted cocktails, the famous pop-up is coming back to town at Gramps!. Miracle in Miami at Gramps will be decking the halls of...
southbeachtopchefs.com
E11EVEN Miami and The Restaurant People bring a New Culinary Experience to Miami with Giselle
The excitement builds as The Restaurant People (TRP) and E11EVEN Miami announce their upcoming project, Giselle. The team behind the famous ultraclub E11EVEN Miami and the premier restaurant management group, The Restaurant People (TRP), are joining forces to bring an exciting new world-class culinary experience to the city of Miami with Giselle. Situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, in the heart of Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District, Giselle Miami is set to debut in early 2023.
soulofmiami.org
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
buffalonynews.net
Where Beauty Finds Elegance: Discover Brickellashes, The Most Popular Lash Studio in The Miami Area
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Eyelash extensions are a true revolution in fashion and beauty culture, saving women effort and time every day to help them feel and look their best. The benefits of lash extensions are far beyond just opening the eyes and eliminating the trouble of applying mascaras; they give immense confidence and actual glamor from within.
travelexperta.com
The Best 2 Museums For Kids in Florida
A great way to learn about the place you visit is to visit museums. They will tell you the stories of the place in an interesting way. However, regular museums tend to be boring for kids (and most adults) because they don’t really understand what the place is about, and they are not allowed to do anything but walk. That is why it is important to find places that keep kids entertained and to get them to learn too. The good news is that there are museums in Florida for kids.
Essence
Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week
Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
WSVN-TV
Black Friday deals at Habitat ReStore include discounts on new, used furniture, home goods
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This Black Friday isn’t all about the deals and steals. Habitat for Humanity has a way shoppers can decorate their homes while also lending a helping hand to the community. The holiday deals have already started at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local
Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89
MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
Season to Share: Grandparents in their 70s caring for 4 grandkids in cramped house where everything's broken
Life already was plenty challenging for Catherine and Otis Hall, with their daughter, her disabled husband and four grandchildren crowded into the septuagenarian couple’s three-bedroom home. Then, one day about a year ago, their 35-year-old daughter started complaining that she felt sick. It was the beginning of a series of heart attacks that...
WSVN-TV
Record Heat Possible this Weekend
It’s been a warm and humid past couple days and the summer-like weather does continue this weekend thanks to an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere centered over South Florida. This upper high will allow for temperatures to near to reach record highs today and tomorrow. In Miami, today’s forecast high of 86F would tie the current record of 86F set back in 1979. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will likely remain short of reaching today’s records.
Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip
MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants."Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country. "I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and will miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill. Magill said Dalip was humanely euthanized Thursday afternoon after he was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up."Over the last several months, Dalip had been losing weight and showing other signs of declining health associated with his advanced age," he said. "We're heartbroken to say goodbye to our Asian Elephant, Dalip. He served as an ambassador for his species and brought smiles to the faces of Zoo Miami visitors for over four decades," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "On this Thanksgiving holiday, we remain grateful to the extraordinary Zoo Miami staff who delivered compassionate care throughout his life."
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
