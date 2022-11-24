Read full article on original website
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
A city in central Thailand has served a meal fit for monkeys
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
How Qatar’s riches touch millions of UK lives
Qatar hosting the World Cup has drawn widespread criticism over its record on rights for women, LGBTQ+ groups and migrant workers. The attendance of officials, teams, even fans has been questioned. But our connection with Qatar goes way beyond the current tournament, touching most of our lives. Some may query...
Disgraced former UK Minister seeks jungle redemption
LONDON (AP) — Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle. Hancock...
Speeding tanks, booming howitzers, shaking bones: This is how South Korea sells weapons
The South Korean defense industry believes it has the the weapons to reach President Yoon Suk Yeol's goal of becoming the world's fourth biggest arms exporter. Dozens of militaries are interested.
US News and World Report
Beijing on Edge as City Adds New Quarantine Centers
BEIJING (AP) — Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled...
US News and World Report
China Sentences Chinese-Canadian Star Kris Wu to 13 Years
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday.
Costa Rica crocodiles survive in 'most polluted' river
In one of the most polluted rivers in Central America, a vulnerable crocodile species is thriving despite living in waters that have become a sewer for Costa Rica's capital, experts say. "The Tarcoles River is the most polluted river in Costa Rica, and one of the most contaminated in Central America.
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities
Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to more cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
US News and World Report
Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Michelle Mone PPE firm revelations prompt anger in Commons
MPs across house condemn what one called ‘sickening, shameful’ disclosures about Covid procurement
US News and World Report
EU Weighs Plans to Impose Rules on NGO Migrant Rescue Ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
