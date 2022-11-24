Police: Crews recover body of woman who stole ambulance, drove it into Kanawha River

Read full article on original website
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers said the body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue. Phil Watkins, chief deputy of the Huntington Police Department, said the body of a woman was...
wchstv.com
Deputies seek teen reported missing in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been reported missing. Davonte Terry, 16, of Cross Lanes was last seen Nov. 16, according to a news release Tuesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Terry...
wchstv.com
Boone County teenager reported missing found safe
BIM, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:19 a.m. 11/30/22. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a teen who had been reported missing has been found safe. Wesley Roberts, 14, has been located, the sheriff's office said. ORIGINAL STORY. Boone County deputies are searching for a missing teenager. Deputies said they...
wchstv.com
Six people arrested after raid at convenience store on Charleston's East End; store closed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:00 p.m., 11/29/2022. Charleston police said six people were arrested after a drug raid that centered around an East End convenience store on Tuesday. Numerous law enforcement officers with the Charleston Police Department were on scene around 1:00 p.m. at the Par Mar store...
wchstv.com
Judge grants preliminary injunction sought by city to shut down store where raid conducted
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County judge has granted a preliminary injunction sought by the city of Charleston seeking to have a convenience store shut down on the city’s East End, claiming the business where police conducted a raid hours before is a public nuisance. Kanawha County...
wchstv.com
Records: Man charged after crashing into girlfriend's car, showroom display building
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges in Mingo County after he was accused of following his girlfriend after she was treated at the hospital, swerving and crashing his vehicle into her car and slamming into a showroom display building at a shopping center. Tyler May,...
Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
wchstv.com
Car strikes building in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A vehicle struck a building Monday morning in Hurricane after police said the driver reported she accidentally lifted her foot and hit the gas instead of the brake. Police said the incident happened Monday morning off Putnam Avenue behind the John Henson Senior Center. Pictures...
q95fm.net
Man Connected to Wildfire Arrested
Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
wchstv.com
Records: Woman charged after suspected drugs found in hotel room where her child was found
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman faces charges in Cabell County after suspected drugs were found in a hotel room in Huntington that were in plain view and within easy reach of her child. Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington was charged with child neglect and...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
Man arrested in Wayne County, West Virginia, found with drugs in his pants
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ceredo area for a suspect wanted in connection to a drug investigation. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Gary “Rob” Muncy, allegedly refused to […]
West Virginia police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief
The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville.
wchstv.com
Family of four topples from bridge in single-vehicle crash near I-77 and I-64 split
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four members of a family were hospitalized Sunday after emergency crews said their vehicle struck a concrete barrier and toppled off the bridge near the Interstate 77-64 split. Charleston police said in a news release the wreck happened about 10 a.m. as the family was...
Intoxicated man arrested after attacking man at scene of fire
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man faces charges after initiating a physical altercation at an emergency scene earlier in the month. Reports from Patrolman Todd Reiley indicate that on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 12:55 am, Patrolman Reiley was on scene at a structure fire with the Oceana Fire Department when an altercation began between Rodney Walker and another male whose name has been redacted.
Authorities seeking information on guitar stolen from church
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have reached out for the public’s assistance in locating a guitar which was stolen from a Summersville church last week. The guitar’s owner Dennis Cherry, a Nicholas County school bus driver, first reported the instrument stolen on Thursday, November 24, 2022, indicating that it had been taken from a Summersville church along with two speakers.
