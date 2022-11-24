Read full article on original website
Darrell Gayle Leffew
On November 22, 2022, for Darrell Gayle Leffew, 80, the long dark night has ended as the Angels came to escorted him into his Eternal Home. There will be a memorial service at Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo, Tx on Monday, November 28, at the Paramount Baptist Chapel, 3801 South Western St., officiated by Bunk Skelton and Stan Leffew. He will be laid to rest at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon.
clarendonlive.com
Robert Lopez Murillo
Robert Lopez Murillo passed away on November 23, 2022, at the age of 70, in Memphis, Texas. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Robertson Funeral Directors Saints’ Roost Chapel in Clarendon. Cremation and arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon. Bobby was born...
clarendonlive.com
Philip Lee Fletcher
Philip Lee Fletcher passed away on November 24, 2022, at the age of 74, in Amarillo. “Phil” was born on December 12, 1947, to Jim and Dorothy Fletcher in Potter County. The second of three boys, he grew up in a family deeply rooted in farming and ranching. From early in his life, he had a passion for horses. He showed in 4H for many years in his youth. He enjoyed team roping, team penning, and sorting, but he always had a strong desire to be a horseman above all.
