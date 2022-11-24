Philip Lee Fletcher passed away on November 24, 2022, at the age of 74, in Amarillo. “Phil” was born on December 12, 1947, to Jim and Dorothy Fletcher in Potter County. The second of three boys, he grew up in a family deeply rooted in farming and ranching. From early in his life, he had a passion for horses. He showed in 4H for many years in his youth. He enjoyed team roping, team penning, and sorting, but he always had a strong desire to be a horseman above all.

