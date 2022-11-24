Read full article on original website
indybay.org
Will Progressive Victories Mean a More Democratic, Inclusive Oakland?
[Newly elected local leaders, pictured from left: Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland; Nikki Fortunato Bas, District 2 Oakland City Councilmember; Janani Ramachandran, District 4, Oakland City Councilmember; Kevin Jenkins, District 6, Oakland City Councilmember; Valarie Bachelor, District 6 Oakland Board of Education; Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney.]. The sweep...
calmatters.network
Alameda County's Measure D passes easily
Voters across Alameda County have overwhelmingly supported the changes to agricultural and open space land-use policy for unincorporated areas, including the Livermore Valley, proposed under Measure D. An amendment to the original Measure D, a proposition initially passed in 2000 countywide, the 2022 Measure D aimed to implement updates to...
calmatters.network
Form Fitness told to leave after failing to pay rent
After more than two decades in downtown Palo Alto, Form Fitness now appears to be entering its final stretch. The gym, which is located at 445 Bryant St., has fallen behind in rent since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter in March 2020 and then reopen with new restrictions, including a mask requirement that prompted some users to stay away, gym owner Sassan Golafshan said. Business has never fully recovered, he said.
Courthouse News Service
Bid to end stop Alameda County Covid eviction ban stumbles
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A fight against an eviction ban in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Alameda has stumbled, after a federal judge denied landlords' request for summary judgment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler denied motions for summary judgment in two lawsuits brought by landlords against Alameda...
Athletics Nation
Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor
Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
KTVU FOX 2
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
The real lesson of L’affaire John Arntz: Competence doesn’t matter in SF
Every so often, San Francisco hands a flawless script to the nation’s right-wing blowhards and fulminating keyboard warriors, pins a “kick me” sign to its posterior and assumes the position. We can’t help it. And you know what? It does a damn fine job of that....
arizonasuntimes.com
San Francisco Fires Long-Time Elections Official to Meet Its Racial Equity Goals
The San Francisco elections commission decided last week to not renew director John Arntz’s contract, not because he failed to fulfill his duties, but because they wanted to hire a minority replacement, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The city commission voted to not renew Arntz’s five-year deal and instead...
postnewsgroup.com
COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland
Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M
A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
sfstandard.com
City Didn’t Know SF Homeless Nonprofit Referred for FBI Probe Isn’t Even a Nonprofit
City officials have spent the better part of this year scrambling to save a nonprofit that allegedly mismanaged money to house homeless people in one of San Francisco’s poorest neighborhoods after it received tens of millions of dollars in city and federal grants. But there’s one big problem: The...
Oakland mayor unveils public safety initiatives designed to spur holiday business
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Outgoing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf this week unveiled her public safety initiatives for downtown and other retail districts in hopes to spur shopper confidence amid the city’s crime woes and support businesses as they continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic. The mayor has resolved to spend up to $779,000 […]
Washington Examiner
San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender
Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
Wild turkeys flock to California neighborhood
Residents in Alameda, California, have found themselves sharing sidewalks and their yards with wild turkeys as the birds have become more common in the Bay Area city. KNTV’s Pete Suratos reports.Nov. 25, 2022.
sfstandard.com
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
Seeking to curb emissions, Atherton is gradually phasing out gas, while Portola Valley takes a stricter approach
Atherton will limit use of the fossil fuel, but stopped short of banning all gas-powered appliances. Atherton is taking a gradual approach to going all-electric with new construction to curb the use of natural gas, allowing exemptions for residents who don't want to give up their gas stoves. Meanwhile, Portola Valley recently passed similar reach codes, but with fewer exemptions than Atherton is permitting.
Marin County DA sued for racial discrimination by former deputy district attorney
Former Deputy District Attorney Cameron Jones, who is Black, says he was fired after complaining about unfair treatment on the job. This comes as another group of employees says a photo of a staff member in blackface created a hostile work environment.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda
Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
montereycountyweekly.com
A credit union loan for first-time homebuyers is transforming renters into owners.
Raina and Joshua Chelise have a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. After years of renting and thinking they would never be able to buy a house, they are celebrating the holiday in their first home. “We’re excited,” says Raina Chelise. It’s especially meaningful for her – she is the...
