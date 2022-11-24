ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
indybay.org

Will Progressive Victories Mean a More Democratic, Inclusive Oakland?

[Newly elected local leaders, pictured from left: Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland; Nikki Fortunato Bas, District 2 Oakland City Councilmember; Janani Ramachandran, District 4, Oakland City Councilmember; Kevin Jenkins, District 6, Oakland City Councilmember; Valarie Bachelor, District 6 Oakland Board of Education; Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney.]. The sweep...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Alameda County's Measure D passes easily

Voters across Alameda County have overwhelmingly supported the changes to agricultural and open space land-use policy for unincorporated areas, including the Livermore Valley, proposed under Measure D. An amendment to the original Measure D, a proposition initially passed in 2000 countywide, the 2022 Measure D aimed to implement updates to...
calmatters.network

Form Fitness told to leave after failing to pay rent

After more than two decades in downtown Palo Alto, Form Fitness now appears to be entering its final stretch. The gym, which is located at 445 Bryant St., has fallen behind in rent since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter in March 2020 and then reopen with new restrictions, including a mask requirement that prompted some users to stay away, gym owner Sassan Golafshan said. Business has never fully recovered, he said.
PALO ALTO, CA
Courthouse News Service

Bid to end stop Alameda County Covid eviction ban stumbles

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A fight against an eviction ban in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Alameda has stumbled, after a federal judge denied landlords' request for summary judgment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler denied motions for summary judgment in two lawsuits brought by landlords against Alameda...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Athletics Nation

Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor

Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home

Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
BERKELEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M

A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender

Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA
TheAlmanac

Seeking to curb emissions, Atherton is gradually phasing out gas, while Portola Valley takes a stricter approach

Atherton will limit use of the fossil fuel, but stopped short of banning all gas-powered appliances. Atherton is taking a gradual approach to going all-electric with new construction to curb the use of natural gas, allowing exemptions for residents who don't want to give up their gas stoves. Meanwhile, Portola Valley recently passed similar reach codes, but with fewer exemptions than Atherton is permitting.
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda

Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
ALAMEDA, CA
