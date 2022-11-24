Read full article on original website
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
msn.com
Thousands of Foxconn workers leave after bonus payouts, iPhone 14 production to take a hit
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. A report suggests around 20,000 of the 200,000 workers of the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have left the plant after Foxconn decided to give a $1,400 bonus payout for new hires who would leave the job.
Apple Criticized Over Worker Conditions at China iPhone Plant
The company is coming under fire over protests that erupted at the iPhone assembly plant in China earlier this week.
Apple Insider
Hundreds riot at Foxconn iPhone plant over terrible conditions
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Workers rioting at Foxconn's mainiPhone factory in Zhengzhou have clashed with police as windows and surveillance cameras have been smashed. Footage of the riots has been circulating online, though Reuters reports that most has...
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
Apple Insider
Foxconn paid 20,000 rioting workers to leave the company
There were many reasons why hundreds rioted at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, including complaints about a lack of food during COVID confinement. One issue, though, was how Foxconn allegedly altered employment contracts so that new workers did not get the pay they were promised. Following the riot -- and an Apple...
Amazon workers in 30 other countries protest on Black Friday
Amazon workers and activists in 30 countries marked the traditional start of holiday shopping season with a series of walkouts and protests to demand better pay and working conditions. In Manhattan, activists, labor unions and Amazon workers marched outside company founder Jeff Bezos' penthouse in the tony Flatiron district. Outside St. Louis, a few dozen workers walked out of the massive STL8 facility on Friday afternoon. It's the second wildcat strike at the 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center, where workers also picketed in September to protest pay and working conditions. Workers at the location are calling for a raise of $10 an...
Holiday shoppers say Apple's latest iPhones missing from stores
Shoppers report that Apple's new iPhones are out of stock at U.S. stores ahead of the December holidays. Electronic retailer Best Buy had warned of shortages.
americanmilitarynews.com
Workers clash with police as hundreds protest at iPhone plant in China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Workers clashed with authorities at Taiwan-invested iPhone maker Foxconn in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou Wednesday, as hundreds of laborers staged a protest over delayed bonus payments amid mounting anger at China’s zero-COVID policy.
KTVZ
Hong Kong finds 90-year-old cardinal guilty over pro-democracy protest fund
A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in 2019. Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including the Cantopop singer Denise Ho, contravened the...
Apple iPhones in short supply on Black Friday as China's COVID-19 lockdown disrupts manufacturing, report says
Analyst Dan Ives warned iPhone 14 Pro shortages have gotten much worse over the last week with very low inventories on Friday.
Apple Insider
Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn also said that it was in communication with the affected employees, and was doing what it could "to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees." However, at the same time, Chinese...
Opinion: With Amazon being the latest to join mass layoffs, why are American companies laying off so many employees?
How did we get here? And what can be done to stop it?. Many American companies are expected to lay off employees due to redundancies in the coming months. This mass layoff will affect households, businesses, and the government.
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
The company that assembles Apple Inc.'s iPhones apologized Thursday for what it said was a technical error that led to protests by employees over payment of wages offered to attract them to a factory that is under anti-virus restrictions.Protests erupted Tuesday in the central city of Zhengzhou after employees complained Foxconn Technology Group required they do extra work to receive the higher pay promised by recruiters. Foxconn is trying to rebuild its workforce after thousands of employees walked out last month over complaints about unsafe conditions.Videos on social media showed police in white protective suits kicking and clubbing protesting...
9to5Mac
Mass resignations of iPhone workers after unrest, with report of 30% production loss
There have been mass resignations of iPhone workers following the recent unrest at the plant, caused by Foxconn failing to pay the promised recruitment bonuses, and growing fears about the COVID-19 outbreak within the plant. More than 20,000 new hires are said to have left. An internal estimate reportedly says...
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
KTVZ
UK bans Chinese surveillance cameras from ‘sensitive’ sites
Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance company, has denied suggestions that it poses a threat to Britain’s national security after the UK government banned the use of its camera systems at “sensitive” sites. The restrictions, announced Thursday, will prevent authorities from installing technology that is produced by companies...
Tech layoffs are not the canary in the coal mine for the U.S. labor market, Morgan Stanley says
Tech firms including Lyft, Twitter, Stripe, Meta and Amazon have laid off staff in recent months.
More iPhone 14 Delays Amid China Factory Unrest Will Make Holiday Gifting Harder
Worker unrest at the only factory that makes the new iPhone 14 Pro will make it harder to get Apple’s latest premier smart phone in time for the holidays. The stressed-out workers at the world’s largest Apple iPhone factory, Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in Zhengzhou, in central China, have protested and thousands have fled over strict Covid-19 restrictions — including isolation of workers suspected of being infected — disrupting production as the holiday season kicks off.
