Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Where to Watch Every ‘Addams Family’ Movie in 2022

At long last, “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega of “X” and “Scream” fame, is streaming on Netflix. Ortega takes over the role from iconic ’90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, who so memorably burned down a Thanksgiving play in “Addams Family Values.”. Ricci appears...
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request

“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
Hollywood Minute: 'John Wick 4' first look

Keanu Reeves in the first trailer for 'John Wick 4,' plus sneak peeks at two movies opening this weekend, 'Bar Fight!' and 'Sam & Kate.' Rick Damigella reports.
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date

As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date

A cr—-al from Chicago is forced to hide in a small Australian reef town posing as the new church Reverend. Startattle.com – Irreverent | Peacock. Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date. Irreverent Peacock. Irreverent is an Australian drama television miniseries on Netflix. Irreverent follows the story of...
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe. Startattle.com – A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe 2022. A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe is a Hallmark romance comedy...
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Loses Creator Diane Ademu-John as Co-Showrunner

As HBO Max’s “Dune” prequel series rounds out its cast and moves into production, the series is now down one leader. WarnerMedia confirms that series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John has stepped down from her role as co-showrunner on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Ademu-John will remain attached to the series as an executive producer, while Alison Schapker will now serve as the sole showrunner on the production. Schapker also serves an executive producer, along with Johan Renck, who will direct the first episode of the series. According to Renck’s Instagram, filming on “Dune: The Sisterhood” began in Budapest on Tuesday. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts,...
The Rookie: Feds (Season 1 Episode 9) Winter Finale, trailer, release date

When Garza’s character comes into question, Simone and team develop their own covert operation to support their boss. Startattle.com – The Rookie: Feds | ABC. – Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark. – Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen. – Felix Solis as Supervisory Special...

