startattle.com
Haul out the Holly (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown
When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities. Startattle.com – Haul out the Holly 2022. Haul out the Holly is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Maclain Nelson (Vamp U, Once I Was...
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Has Added Yet Another Alum From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina is coming, and another alum from the Keanu Reeves film series has been confirmed to show up.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Where to Watch Every ‘Addams Family’ Movie in 2022
At long last, “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega of “X” and “Scream” fame, is streaming on Netflix. Ortega takes over the role from iconic ’90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, who so memorably burned down a Thanksgiving play in “Addams Family Values.”. Ricci appears...
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
startattle.com
A Holiday Spectacular (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena
Set in 1958, A Holiday Spectacular follows Maggie, an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. Startattle.com – A Holiday Spectacular 2022.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
The Best Ralph Fiennes Movies And How To Watch Them
Some of Ralph Fiennes' finest movies and how to watch them.
startattle.com
Something from Tiffany’s (2022 movie) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date, Zoey Deutch
A woman’s life is upended when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with. Startattle.com – Something from Tiffany’s 2022. Starring : Zoey Deutch. Genre : Comedy / Family / Romance. Country : United States. Language :...
Hollywood Minute: 'John Wick 4' first look
Keanu Reeves in the first trailer for 'John Wick 4,' plus sneak peeks at two movies opening this weekend, 'Bar Fight!' and 'Sam & Kate.' Rick Damigella reports.
startattle.com
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date
As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney, Pat and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: November 30, 2022 at 8pm...
startattle.com
Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date
A cr—-al from Chicago is forced to hide in a small Australian reef town posing as the new church Reverend. Startattle.com – Irreverent | Peacock. Irreverent (Season 1) Peacock, trailer, release date. Irreverent Peacock. Irreverent is an Australian drama television miniseries on Netflix. Irreverent follows the story of...
startattle.com
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe. Startattle.com – A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe 2022. A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe is a Hallmark romance comedy...
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Loses Creator Diane Ademu-John as Co-Showrunner
As HBO Max’s “Dune” prequel series rounds out its cast and moves into production, the series is now down one leader. WarnerMedia confirms that series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John has stepped down from her role as co-showrunner on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Ademu-John will remain attached to the series as an executive producer, while Alison Schapker will now serve as the sole showrunner on the production. Schapker also serves an executive producer, along with Johan Renck, who will direct the first episode of the series. According to Renck’s Instagram, filming on “Dune: The Sisterhood” began in Budapest on Tuesday. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts,...
startattle.com
The Rookie: Feds (Season 1 Episode 9) Winter Finale, trailer, release date
When Garza’s character comes into question, Simone and team develop their own covert operation to support their boss. Startattle.com – The Rookie: Feds | ABC. – Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark. – Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen. – Felix Solis as Supervisory Special...
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and More
"His Dark Materials" will come to its epic conclusion with the adaptation of Phillip Pullman's children's novel "The Amber Spyglass."
