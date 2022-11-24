ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Japan stumble gives Germany fresh World Cup hope

Costa Rica snatched a dramatic late winner against Japan on Sunday to blow their World Cup group wide open and ease the intense pressure on embattled Germany. The result left Spain, Japan and Costa Rica all level on three points in Group E, with Spain facing Germany in the late kick-off on Sunday.

