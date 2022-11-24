ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

By Aya Elamroussi
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Rinda Fulwider
2d ago

Sad. Prayers for all the families of the lost. Condolences to you all. 🙏 😢 Heartbreaking. I didn't have a day I thought I would. I couldn't kept thinking about those people 😪

Reply
2
Hart To Hart
2d ago

Kinda Hard To Watch The Holiday Greetings Morning Show Hype Joyful Happy Peaceful Season Celebration When Seemingly Inocent People Are Being Mowed DOWN Like Sitting Ducks And Lives Are Being Torn Apart By Self Loathing Nuts With The Means And Drive To Do It. We Are Forever Changed As A Nation

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

What we know about the suspect in the deadly University of Virginia shooting

(CNN) -- The 22-year-old University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two other people was facing school disciplinary action after UVA officials learned he failed to disclose his conviction last year on a misdemeanor concealed weapons charge, a school spokesperson says.Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former football player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Monday.The victims had just returned from a school field trip late Sunday when they were gunned down on and near a bus on the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Walmart shooting death toll likely to rise as worker, 23, expected to be taken off life support

The death toll from the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is likely to climb as a 23-year-old store worker is expected to have his life support machine switched off.Blake Williams is currently fighting for his life on a ventilator and is unable to breathe on his own after he was shot by alleged gunman and coworker Andre Bing in Tuesday night’s massacre, according to his devastated cousin.Bing, a 31-year-old night manager, opened fire on his coworkers inside the break room just after 10pm, before turning the gun on himself, police said.Six Walmart employees were killed in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RadarOnline

Cops Recover 'Death List' Next To Body Of Walmart Manager Who Open Fired On Employees, Killing 6 Workers

Virginia cops revealed that a "death list" was recovered at the scene of a mass shooting that took place on November 22 at a Chesapeake Walmart. The list was discovered by the body of the suspected shooter, who was a store manager — and contained the names of co-workers that police believe were targeted in the shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned. Police have named Andre Bing, 31, as the disgruntled shooter who claimed the lives of six fellow Walmart employees. Around 10:12 PM on Tuesday, Bing allegedly opened fire in the store's employee break room as colleagues gathered for their night...
The Independent

Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club

A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
rolling out

Arrest warrant issued: Did friend of Shanquella Robinson kill her?

After a week of intense speculation and anxious waiting by the family, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. A Mexican prosecutor made the announcement that one of the so-called friends has been identified as being responsible for Robinson’s homicide, according to ABC News. The authorities have not yet identified who this person is.
RadarOnline

Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead

The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting

A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Housemate who survived Idaho University murders gets tattoo in tribute of victims

The surviving roommate of the four University of Idaho murder victims has gotten a tattoo in their honour. As tributes continue to pour in for Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen more than ten days after they were stabbed to death, their roommate has chosen to immortalize their legacy on her skin, The Sun reports. On Tuesday, the survivor posted a picture of her ink featuring angel wings and the victims’ initials — MKXE — on VSCO. The wings are reminiscent of a tattoo Mogen also had on the back of her arm. The Independent has...
MOSCOW, ID
Joel Eisenberg

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
LUMBERTON, NC
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy