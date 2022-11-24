Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

Read full article on original website
Rinda Fulwider
2d ago
Sad. Prayers for all the families of the lost. Condolences to you all. 🙏 😢 Heartbreaking. I didn't have a day I thought I would. I couldn't kept thinking about those people 😪
Reply
2
Hart To Hart
2d ago
Kinda Hard To Watch The Holiday Greetings Morning Show Hype Joyful Happy Peaceful Season Celebration When Seemingly Inocent People Are Being Mowed DOWN Like Sitting Ducks And Lives Are Being Torn Apart By Self Loathing Nuts With The Means And Drive To Do It. We Are Forever Changed As A Nation
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Walmart mass shooter reportedly left manifesto on his cellphone
The Walmart manager who killed six people at the supermarket in Virginia on Nov. 22 had a manifesto on his phone, as well as a list of people he wanted to target. Law enforcement found the manifesto on 31-year-old Andre Bing’s phone. Bing fatally shot himself. Police have not confirmed a motive for Bing’s violent attack.
What we know about the suspect in the deadly University of Virginia shooting
(CNN) -- The 22-year-old University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two other people was facing school disciplinary action after UVA officials learned he failed to disclose his conviction last year on a misdemeanor concealed weapons charge, a school spokesperson says.Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former football player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Monday.The victims had just returned from a school field trip late Sunday when they were gunned down on and near a bus on the...
Walmart shooting death toll likely to rise as worker, 23, expected to be taken off life support
The death toll from the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is likely to climb as a 23-year-old store worker is expected to have his life support machine switched off.Blake Williams is currently fighting for his life on a ventilator and is unable to breathe on his own after he was shot by alleged gunman and coworker Andre Bing in Tuesday night’s massacre, according to his devastated cousin.Bing, a 31-year-old night manager, opened fire on his coworkers inside the break room just after 10pm, before turning the gun on himself, police said.Six Walmart employees were killed in...
Coworkers say Walmart shooter had exhibited odd and threatening behavior in the past
Several coworkers of the Walmart supervisor suspected of committing the deadly rampage inside a Chesapeake, Virginia, store said the shooter had exhibited odd and threatening behavior in the past.
Cops Recover 'Death List' Next To Body Of Walmart Manager Who Open Fired On Employees, Killing 6 Workers
Virginia cops revealed that a "death list" was recovered at the scene of a mass shooting that took place on November 22 at a Chesapeake Walmart. The list was discovered by the body of the suspected shooter, who was a store manager — and contained the names of co-workers that police believe were targeted in the shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned. Police have named Andre Bing, 31, as the disgruntled shooter who claimed the lives of six fellow Walmart employees. Around 10:12 PM on Tuesday, Bing allegedly opened fire in the store's employee break room as colleagues gathered for their night...
Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club
A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
Four Chinese nationals at Oklahoma pot farm are shot dead by their colleague 'execution-style' following 'internal dispute'
A suspect has been apprehended in the 'violent execution style' killing of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested without incident by the Miami Beach Police Department on Tuesday around 4pm. He was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Authorities...
Arrest warrant issued: Did friend of Shanquella Robinson kill her?
After a week of intense speculation and anxious waiting by the family, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. A Mexican prosecutor made the announcement that one of the so-called friends has been identified as being responsible for Robinson’s homicide, according to ABC News. The authorities have not yet identified who this person is.
Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead
The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
Police Report Shows Shanquella Robinson Was Alive When Doctors Arrived at the Scene
Newly unveiled details from a police report revealed that Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical personnel arrived at the vacation home she was staying at with friends. Robinson died one day after arriving in Cabo, Mexico last month for a vacation with friends. There have been mixed reports about how the 25-year-old passed away.
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
In the first hours after the Carnival Valor set sail from New Orleans on Thanksgiving eve, a brother and sister set off for a place apropos of a holiday mood: They headed to an onboard bar.
'In denial:' Father and siblings of Idaho victim speak to CNN about investigation
The father and siblings of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus residence, spoke with CNN's Jim Sciutto about the ongoing investigation into the killings.
Chesapeake, Va. Walmart employee shot and killed six people and himself
This day before Thanksgiving, people woke up to news of another mass shooting. This time, it was at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., near Virginia Beach. Police have released the names of five people killed by the shooter - Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins and Kellie Pyle. A sixth victim was a minor.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Another mass shooting, this one with a Louisiana native as one of the victims
There were four mass shootings in the nation on Nov. 13. Four. Enfield, N.C., saw one person killed and five injured. Philadelphia had four injured. There was one killed and seven injured in Omaha. Charlottesville, Va., got the most national attention after three were killed and two others were injured.
Roommates of slain University of Idaho students could be key to investigation, police say
MOSCOW, Idaho — Two roommates of the University of Idaho students found dead Sunday at a home near campus could be “key” to the investigation, authorities said on Thursday. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday that the two unidentified roommates were home at the time of...
Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting
A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
Housemate who survived Idaho University murders gets tattoo in tribute of victims
The surviving roommate of the four University of Idaho murder victims has gotten a tattoo in their honour. As tributes continue to pour in for Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen more than ten days after they were stabbed to death, their roommate has chosen to immortalize their legacy on her skin, The Sun reports. On Tuesday, the survivor posted a picture of her ink featuring angel wings and the victims’ initials — MKXE — on VSCO. The wings are reminiscent of a tattoo Mogen also had on the back of her arm. The Independent has...
Just like Richard Fierro in Colorado Springs, data shows that 64 unarmed civilians have apprehended the gunman in mass shootings since 2000
Recent data conducted by Texas State University and the FBI show that over 50 unarmed civilians have apprehended gunmen in mass shootings since 2000.
WCNC
'We are all devastated' | Victims' families speak out after deadly Walmart shooting in Virginia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When a Walmart manager started shooting in a break room late Tuesday night, it sent people running. There were about 50 people in the store at the time. Many of them made it out safely, but six did not. The gunman killed six people before turning...
Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported
No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 9