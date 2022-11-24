ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

2 Colorado deputies have been fired and indicted for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old armed with a knife who called 911 for help

By Jeremy Harlan, Chris Boyette
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Lenny Martin is Leuu-Mya-rt-in
2d ago

This really does seem like an improper way of handling the situation. I mean, why is it so difficult for cops to just back off a situation. He didn't just committ a felony. He called them. He I initially tried to show good will by offering to throw any contraband out the window. I just commented about how cops will take a non- violent issue and escalate it into them killing the suspect. It's as if the way the cops presence tends to trigger people to want to freak worse then they were before they showed up. It probably has something to do with how they percieve most of humanity. As is they're always looking at people as if they're just trash in need of disposal.

132
Eric Miller
2d ago

Accountability. Say it with me. A.C.C.O.U.N.T.A.B.I.L.I.T.Y.Police have been using their badge and "blue code" for WAY too long. Walking the streets doing whatever they want. Well NO MORE.

136
J
1d ago

It’s funny how when the right color is involved they’re right and the cops are wrong- don’t know how many times I’ve read similar stories about black men where the comments where soo cruel -

44
