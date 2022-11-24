ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions

Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
TheDailyBeast

Chinese Workers at World’s Biggest iPhone Factory Beaten, Clubbed During Protests

Protests at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China led to violent clashes with local authorities in ugly scenes shared on social media Wednesday. Workers at the Foxconn plant in the central city of Zhengzhou were beaten and detained during the demonstrations, witnesses said, with police kicking and clubbing one protester. An employee told the Associated Press that a protest erupted after complaints that the manufacturer changed conditions to attract new staff with offers of higher pay. When the new workers arrived, they found they had to work an extra two months at a lower wage in order to receive...
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
PC Magazine

China Tells Its Military Veterans to Report to Foxconn, Help Make iPhones

China's Zero-COVID policy has left the world's largest iPhone factory short on staff, but the Chinese government has a solution: military veterans. As the BBC reports, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of the People's Republic of China posted an open letter on WeChat telling military veterans to "answer the government's call" and help out with production. In other words, veterans should go and help make iPhones. The Bureau also points out in the letter that veterans remain "under the command of the Communist Party," suggesting this isn't simply a suggestion being made to those who served.
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
