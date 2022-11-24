By now, you will have seen a lot of Black Friday sale stories doing the rounds with tempting offers coming in from some of the best brands. And sure, we're excited about them, but when we discovered Ganni – who usually doesn't take part in sales at this time of year – is having a (as they like to call it) 'Weekend Sale' with hundreds of items at 30% off, we were a whole new level of excited. One of the Scandi labels loved by cool-girls, we can almost guarantee you've spotted someone wearing a logo vest, collared cardigan or stomper boots from the brand. And guess what? All of these are included in the sale that's online right now. Not only this, we've also found other sites that have Black Friday sales on to find Ganni pieces that have a huge 50% off.

1 DAY AGO