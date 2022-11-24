Read full article on original website
Get £160 Off Our Top-Rated Laser Hair Removal Device In The Black Friday Sale
Hair removal methods have come a long way in recent years. Razor blades boast a smoother, closer shave, at-home wax kits are less messy and simpler to use, epilators cause less irritation, the list goes on. But of all the DIY hair removal methods out there, nothing has evolved quite as much as the at-home laser device.
Kim Kardashian’s Favourite Foundation Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale
Kim Kardashian has been influencing the way the masses shop for beauty for years - we're talking about the woman who single-handedly put contouring, baking and spidery lashes on the map with the help of her long-time make-up artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. Years spent in the hair and make-up...
This Dyson supersonic hair dryer Black Friday deal gives you a rare 40% discount
Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently has 40 per cent off, thanks to this Black Friday deal. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during Black Friday.But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £170.10 – that’s a huge 40 per cent saving – courtesy of Dyson’s official eBay certified refurbished hub. In the marketplace, you’ll find like-new products sold at discounted...
I've been a chef for years. Everyone needs to try my recipe for 3-ingredient butternut-squash soup.
Every home cook should try making this dish using my technique, which requires only a few ingredients and lets a blender do most of the work.
Here’s What We Want From H&M Home’s Black Friday Sale
H&M home has become a staple of the high street's interiors offering in recent years. It's a stylish and reasonable option for whether you're wholesale redecorating, or want to give your room a little zhush. Now, with Black Friday upon us, it's the perfect time to hit the zhush button...
Yes, Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation Is In The Black Friday Sale And It’s A Steal
Giorgio Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation is a trusted go-to for pros and make-up obsessives alike. It is frequently credited in the rundown of make-up products used on A-list celebrities during red carpet season, and has amassed a cult following. From Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle and Ariana Grande, Giorgio...
Kate Middleton’s Favourite Face Oil Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale
Forever obsessed with the British royals' take on beauty, we've read up on everything from Queen Elizabeth II's love of affordable lipsticks to Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes (the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, in case you were wondering). And one beauty buy that has long been associated with Kate Middleton - or rather the Princess of Wales - is currently on sale with over 30% for Black Friday this year.
The Underground Skincare Brand Sienna Miller Loves Has 30% Off In The Black Friday Sale Today
When it comes to fashion and beauty, Sienna Miller is undoubtedly one of the biggest influencers around - especially in the UK and especially when it comes to skincare - and she doesn't even post on Instagram. Thanks to beauty professionals like her longtime friend and go-to make-up artist Wendy Rowe, we have a pretty firm handle on the sorts of products that Sienna makes a play for on the daily. There are the £12 sheet masks she reportedly rates, the cult classic vitamin C serum that has her hooked and the hydrating nude lipstick she wore to the Met Gala last year.
Stop What You’re Doing – The Ganni Black Friday Sale Has Started
By now, you will have seen a lot of Black Friday sale stories doing the rounds with tempting offers coming in from some of the best brands. And sure, we're excited about them, but when we discovered Ganni – who usually doesn't take part in sales at this time of year – is having a (as they like to call it) 'Weekend Sale' with hundreds of items at 30% off, we were a whole new level of excited. One of the Scandi labels loved by cool-girls, we can almost guarantee you've spotted someone wearing a logo vest, collared cardigan or stomper boots from the brand. And guess what? All of these are included in the sale that's online right now. Not only this, we've also found other sites that have Black Friday sales on to find Ganni pieces that have a huge 50% off.
