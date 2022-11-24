Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
Man killed in bulldozer accident in Town of Leicester
The incident remains under investigation, but police say the incident is believed to be an accident.
WIVB
Hamburg businesses pick up the pieces more than a week after historic snowstorm
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Small Business Saturday is usually a big money maker for locally owned shops. But the owners of Draudt’s Farm Market and Greenhouses and Nickel City Designs in Hamburg have been less focused on sales. They’re sorting out how to move forward after that historic snowstorm collapsed much of their business.
buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
Driver dies in Rush car crash
The driver traveling westbound was transported to the hospital with injuries. MCSO representatives did not clarify the state of the driver.
RPD: Missing ‘vulnerable’ adult from Rochester found safe
She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, and was carrying a brown bag.
WUHF
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
buffalorising.com
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
Buffalo pastor, his 2 sons call attention to people experiencing homelessness
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A host of volunteers got busy Saturday after a Buffalo pastor and his two sons wrapped up their annual week spent living with people who are experiencing homelessness. This is the 24th year Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center has done this, in an...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston votes to increase water rate to offset new charges
Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to approve a motion increasing the municipal water rate 8 cents – from $3.95 to $4.03 per 100 cubic feet of usage – effective Jan. 1, 2023. Mayor Anne Welch stressed this action is the result of an equal rate increase from the Niagara County Water District.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On November 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Shantia L. Berry., 24, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Berry took merchandise valued at $164.18 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Berry was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Berry was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
SPCA and Ten Lives Club team up for 'Thankful Fur Pets Expo' November 26
The SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club are teaming up to host the "Thankful Fur Pets Expo" November 26.
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
