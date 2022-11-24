ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anu & Una
2d ago

Yet you had no complaints prior to Musk's purchase. Why? Are you afraid that, no longer having the ability to censor information, social media platforms will finally be shown as a tool that is working for the Biden administration

Voice of Reason
1d ago

If they bc only knew how irrelevant they actually are. Elon just f’s with these type of people all day long just for laughs, but they’re so full of themselves, they don’t even notice.

SLICKK
1d ago

All Musk is doing is what liberals claim they wanted “Democracy!”Let the people vote 🗳️ it’s not going well for liberals! 😂

Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
