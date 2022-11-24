ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ballet star finds feet in Georgia after quitting Russia over Ukraine war

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEzt6_0jMEQV8X00

TBILISI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - When Laura Fernandez's fellow dancers at the Stanislavsky Theatre in Moscow began discussing the war in Ukraine, she knew she would have to leave.

Swiss-born, with a Ukrainian mother, Fernandez, 24, was a soloist at the Stanislavsky and rising star of the ballet world when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

"It was just very difficult to be in the dressing room because people started to discuss (the war)..." she told Reuters.

"They would say 'no worries, it will end in a week, everything is going to be fine', but I knew it's not, it was already starting and then it got worse and worse."

She also feared for her relatives in her mother's hometown of Mariupol, the southeastern port city devastated during a prolonged siege before it finally fell in May, and the impact it was having on her mother's mental health.

"I left because it was morally just very difficult for me to live there because I know what Putin was doing to my family in Ukraine," she said.

"I mean our family in Mariupol, we lost everything: two, no three apartments. My family had to leave the country without anything. They didn't have anything, they couldn't take anything.

"And also, how the people (in Russia) talked about the situation – it was very difficult for me to hear: I would go out of the room with tears in my eyes, trying to hold myself."

RUSSIAN DREAM

Fernandez joined the Zurich Dance academy in 2010, aged 12, before going on to train in the classical Russian style at the world-famous Vaganova Academy in St Petersburg, which she described as "a dream".

She had been at the Stanislavsky since 2020 when she decided to leave Russia in March, one of several prominent dancers and choreographers, including Bolshoi prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, to quit the country over the Ukraine war.

In May, she joined the State Ballet of Georgia (SBG) in Tbilisi, where she spoke to Reuters in an interview in between rehearsals of the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Nutcracker, which the SBG is taking on tour next month.

In between dancing for the SBG, she is also performing in international gala events, including trips this year to Sydney and Los Angeles.

She is enjoying life in Tbilisi, she said, but has not given up hope that she could return to Moscow one day.

I know it's all Putin and a lot of people are against him; they are just afraid of him, so they don't act," she said.

"So, I'm not against Russia, I love Russia, I love Moscow. I also have some great friends in Moscow and I really enjoyed my life there. But, at the moment, I am just not ready yet to go back."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane Used by the Russian Military

A report released in November estimated that the Russian military had lost close to 300 aircraft since the country first invaded Ukraine in February. A large number of those are drones, but more than 100 of the destroyed aircraft were fighter jets and helicopters. Even with these losses, Russia’s Air Force likely remains quite large, […]
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Daily Beast

Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack

The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week. On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.
straightarrownews.com

Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video

Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
Reuters

Reuters

654K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy