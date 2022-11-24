Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Barnstable; Nantucket COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.5 to 13.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water). * WHERE...Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor coastal flooding begins on Easy Street in Nantucket. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Buzzards Bay at Woods Hole MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/11 AM 3.2/ 3.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 27/11 PM 3.7/ 4.2 1.8/ 2.2 1.5/ 2.0 5-7 None 28/12 PM 2.7/ 3.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.1/ 0.6 5 None 29/12 AM 2.3/ 2.8 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.7 4 None 29/12 PM 2.7/ 3.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 2 None Chatham MA - East Coast MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 AM 5.0/ 5.5 -2.7/-2.2 0.5/ 1.0 2-3 None 27/02 PM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.1/-0.6 1.0/ 1.5 2-3 None 28/03 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -2.6/-2.1 0.8/ 1.3 6 None 28/03 PM 6.1/ 6.6 -1.7/-1.2 0.5/ 1.0 5 None 29/04 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -3.0/-2.5 0.4/ 0.9 4-5 None 29/04 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -2.2/-1.7 0.2/ 0.8 2-3 None Chatham - South side MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 10.5 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/03 AM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.7/-0.2 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 None 27/02 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.4/ 1.9 1.0/ 1.5 2-3 None 28/03 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.6/ 1.1 5-6 None 28/03 PM 5.0/ 5.5 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.7 4-5 None 29/04 AM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.6/-0.1 0.2/ 0.8 3-4 None 29/04 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.7 2 None Provincetown Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.9 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 12.4/12.9 2.2/ 2.7 1.1/ 1.6 2-3 None 28/02 AM 10.5/11.0 0.4/ 0.9 0.9/ 1.4 4-5 None 28/02 PM 11.3/11.8 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 29/03 AM 10.0/10.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 3-4 None 29/04 PM 10.9/11.4 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.8 2 None Dennis - Sesuit Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 12.9/13.4 2.3/ 2.8 1.1/ 1.6 2-3 Minor 28/02 AM 11.1/11.6 0.6/ 1.1 1.0/ 1.5 4-5 None 28/02 PM 12.3/12.8 1.8/ 2.2 0.8/ 1.3 4 None 29/03 AM 10.6/11.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 29/03 PM 11.4/11.9 0.9/ 1.4 0.4/ 0.9 2 None Sandwich Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/01 PM 11.0/11.5 0.7/ 1.1 0.9/ 1.4 1-3 None 28/02 AM 9.1/ 9.6 -1.3/-0.8 0.6/ 1.1 5 None 28/02 PM 10.2/10.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.4/ 0.9 4 None 29/03 AM 8.7/ 9.2 -1.7/-1.2 0.2/ 0.8 4 None 29/03 PM 9.6/10.1 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 2 None Wings Neck MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.1 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 7.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 27/11 PM 6.4/ 6.9 2.0/ 2.5 2.3/ 2.8 4-6 Minor 28/11 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 5 None 29/12 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 4-5 None 29/12 PM 4.5/ 5.0 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 2 None Nantucket Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 3 None 27/02 PM 4.7/ 5.2 1.2/ 1.7 0.9/ 1.4 3-4 Minor 28/03 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 7-8 None 28/03 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 6 None 29/04 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.4/ 0.9 4-5 None 29/04 PM 3.9/ 4.4 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.8 2-3 None

