weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.8 feet on 05/31/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected, becoming west tonight. The strongest winds will be above 3,000 feet. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM MST MONDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Winds becoming west this evening. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and outdoor decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. Winds can be locally higher along the south and southwest lake shore. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the Star Valley, 6 to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, including over Salt Pass.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Barnstable, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Barnstable; Nantucket COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.5 to 13.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water). * WHERE...Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor coastal flooding begins on Easy Street in Nantucket. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Buzzards Bay at Woods Hole MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/11 AM 3.2/ 3.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 27/11 PM 3.7/ 4.2 1.8/ 2.2 1.5/ 2.0 5-7 None 28/12 PM 2.7/ 3.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.1/ 0.6 5 None 29/12 AM 2.3/ 2.8 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.7 4 None 29/12 PM 2.7/ 3.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 2 None Chatham MA - East Coast MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 11.5 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 AM 5.0/ 5.5 -2.7/-2.2 0.5/ 1.0 2-3 None 27/02 PM 6.7/ 7.2 -1.1/-0.6 1.0/ 1.5 2-3 None 28/03 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -2.6/-2.1 0.8/ 1.3 6 None 28/03 PM 6.1/ 6.6 -1.7/-1.2 0.5/ 1.0 5 None 29/04 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -3.0/-2.5 0.4/ 0.9 4-5 None 29/04 PM 5.6/ 6.1 -2.2/-1.7 0.2/ 0.8 2-3 None Chatham - South side MLLW Categories - Minor 9.0 ft, Moderate 10.5 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/03 AM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.7/-0.2 0.4/ 0.9 2-3 None 27/02 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.4/ 1.9 1.0/ 1.5 2-3 None 28/03 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.6/ 1.1 5-6 None 28/03 PM 5.0/ 5.5 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.7 4-5 None 29/04 AM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.6/-0.1 0.2/ 0.8 3-4 None 29/04 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.7 2 None Provincetown Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.9 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 12.4/12.9 2.2/ 2.7 1.1/ 1.6 2-3 None 28/02 AM 10.5/11.0 0.4/ 0.9 0.9/ 1.4 4-5 None 28/02 PM 11.3/11.8 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 29/03 AM 10.0/10.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.5/ 1.0 3-4 None 29/04 PM 10.9/11.4 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.8 2 None Dennis - Sesuit Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.5 ft, Major 16.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 PM 12.9/13.4 2.3/ 2.8 1.1/ 1.6 2-3 Minor 28/02 AM 11.1/11.6 0.6/ 1.1 1.0/ 1.5 4-5 None 28/02 PM 12.3/12.8 1.8/ 2.2 0.8/ 1.3 4 None 29/03 AM 10.6/11.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 29/03 PM 11.4/11.9 0.9/ 1.4 0.4/ 0.9 2 None Sandwich Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/01 PM 11.0/11.5 0.7/ 1.1 0.9/ 1.4 1-3 None 28/02 AM 9.1/ 9.6 -1.3/-0.8 0.6/ 1.1 5 None 28/02 PM 10.2/10.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0.4/ 0.9 4 None 29/03 AM 8.7/ 9.2 -1.7/-1.2 0.2/ 0.8 4 None 29/03 PM 9.6/10.1 -0.8/-0.2 0.2/ 0.7 2 None Wings Neck MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 11.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.1 ft, Moderate 4.6 ft, Major 7.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/10 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.7 1-2 None 27/11 PM 6.4/ 6.9 2.0/ 2.5 2.3/ 2.8 4-6 Minor 28/11 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 5 None 29/12 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 4-5 None 29/12 PM 4.5/ 5.0 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 2 None Nantucket Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/02 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.4/ 0.9 3 None 27/02 PM 4.7/ 5.2 1.2/ 1.7 0.9/ 1.4 3-4 Minor 28/03 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.5/ 1.0 7-8 None 28/03 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 6 None 29/04 AM 3.2/ 3.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0.4/ 0.9 4-5 None 29/04 PM 3.9/ 4.4 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.8 2-3 None
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Gulf, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-26 20:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Gulf; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Gulf, southern Liberty and Franklin Counties through 415 AM EST/315 AM CST/ At 331 AM EST/231 AM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Stonemill Creek to 23 miles southwest of St George Island. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Eastpoint, Apalachicola, St George Island, Orange, Franklin, East Camp, Jewel Fire Tower, Royal Bluff, Vilas, Eleven Mile, Jensen Place, St George Island St Pk, Odena, Central City, Beverly, Red Hill, Poplar Camp, Kern, Bay City and Willis Landing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.1 to 7.3 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 10:28 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/10 PM 6.2 0.4 0.9 N/A None 27/10 AM 7.2 1.4 0.7 N/A Minor 27/11 PM 5.2 -0.6 0.0 N/A None 28/11 AM 6.0 0.2 -0.2 N/A None 29/12 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.3 N/A None 29/12 PM 6.5 0.7 0.5 N/A None
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Clinton, Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike, Ross by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Clinton; Fayette; Highland; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Kentucky, Lewis County. In Ohio, Fayette OH, Pickaway, Warren, Clinton, Ross, Highland, Adams, Pike and Scioto Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Laurel, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Rowan, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Laurel; McCreary; Menifee; Morgan; Rowan; Whitley LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Rowan, Menifee, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley and Morgan Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake, and Cave Run Lake will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Andrews, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 14:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Andrews; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 01:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Green River Basin Foothills Snow likely tonight into Monday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations ranging from 1 to 2 inches near Pinedale to up to 4 inches near Bondurant. * WHERE...Upper Green River Foothills. * WHEN...Later tonight into Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should watch for slick and snow covered roads.
