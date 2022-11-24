ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors GM reveals interesting talk he had with controversial ex-player

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Kerr says splitting Steph, Draymond minutes not as 'damaging'

The Warriors haven't had the start to their 2022-23 NBA season and championship defense they hoped for. Nonetheless, they're beginning to climb their way back to a winning record. Off to a 9-10 start entering Friday, coach Steve Kerr has been looking at different ways to spark the Warriors, even...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors

The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond reiterates importance of Dubs' recent team meeting

It appears as if the Warriors' team meeting before their game against the New York Knicks on Nov. 18 is continuing to pay dividends. Speaking with reporters following Golden State's 129-118 win over the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green explained to what extent a team meeting like that can do for a struggling team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Pick your poison: Dubs' camp vision becomes reality in win

SAN FRANCISCO – When their 17-point lead disappeared under an avalanche of turnovers and open 3-pointers Friday night at Chase Center, the Warriors were undoing their good work and keeping alive Utah’s hopes for a comeback victory. And yet, even after the Jazz took their first lead, midway...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy