The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+

So, you've accepted the job offer, and you're looking to find a place in Atlanta, Georgia. With a metropolitan area that spans 11 counties and is home to over 5 million residents, you have quite a few options, states the Atlanta Regional Commission . Finding a safe and accepting neighborhood filled with people and businesses that are the right fit for you can make a significant difference in your life, especially if you're part of the LGBTQ+ community. The percentage of the population that's LGBTQ+, the reputation of neighborhoods, and access to businesses and nightlife that are known for supporting the community can all add up to create the perfect environment for you to thrive.

Finding the perfect neighborhood for your lifestyle can be a bit daunting when it comes to a city with such a huge blueprint, and that's why we're here to break it down. Keep reading to learn the top five neighborhoods for LGBTQ+ folks in Atlanta; we guarantee you'll feel right at home once you make your final move.

Midtown

Midtown, the area between Downtown and Buckhead, is known as Atlanta's LGBTQ+ epicenter. It served as the cultural hub for the gay community throughout the 20th century and is home to Atlanta's first public LGBTQ+ club, Blake's, on 10th Street and Peachtree. The neighborhood also hosts the city's annual pride parade to honor the community and the sacrifices of trailblazers past and present, via Midtown Alliance .

Midtown's history and reputation as a haven for the LGBTQ+ community isn't the only benefit to this area — it's also centrally located, walkable, and home to a bustling music and art scene. The neighborhood boasts a large number of venues, performing arts groups, and museums like the Alliance Theatre and High Museum of Art, all within walking distance. You're guaranteed to find an event or performance on just about any day of the week in this neighborhood. Still, even on your daily commute, you'll enjoy a host of public art installations dotted throughout the area.

Castleberry Hill

Castleberry Hill, a section of Downtown Atlanta, is booming as one of the top neighborhoods in the city. The area started as a historic warehouse district in the early 1900s, but many of those historic buildings have now been converted into loft-style apartments, per Castleberry Hill . This historical area has developed into a diverse and artistic melting pot that hosts various restaurants, community events, and art galleries.

Because of this neighborhood's central location, you're right in the middle of what the city has to offer. You'll be able to see massive shows at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena or catch a sneak peek at your favorite television show's next season at one of the many popular filming locations across the city. The Castleberry Hill area is an eclectic mix of just about every community, so you're sure to find a place where you feel right at home.

Little Five Points

Little Five Points is located about 3 miles east of Downtown Atlanta. It's known as a hippie haven — lined with unique clothing shops, indie record stores, independent radio stations, and a wealth of pubs — and is home to a diverse mix of subcultures. The area is about self-expression, so you'll see just about every style in a quick walk to the store, according to Little Five Points Atlanta .

Little Five Points is a moderately concentrated neighborhood, with most major shops running down Euclid Avenue, so it's incredibly walkable. You can grab lunch, hit a vintage shop, and stop for a beer on the same block. The area has been referred to as Atlanta's answer to New York's Greenwich Village — colorful, unique, and alternative. If you're looking for a place to feel accepted and free to express yourself no matter what, this little neighborhood is a great place to land.

Avondale Estates

If you're looking for a break from the big city life but still want to be a part of an accepting community, look no further than Avondale Estates. This neighborhood is located a few miles east of Atlanta and has a more small-town feel despite its relative proximity to the city. Avondale Estates has the highest concentration of gay couples in the state of Georgia, and the city's policies and elected officials reflect that statistic.

On the 2021 Municipal Equality Index Scorecard , the city earned top scores for non-discrimination in city employment and additional marks for having an LGBTQ+ liaison to the mayor. This small community is only made up of about 3,000 people across just over a square mile of land, so it's perfect if you're looking to raise a family or want to feel accepted without the hustle and bustle of living in a busier area like Midtown, notes Avondale Estates .

Decatur

Decatur, located just east of Atlanta, is known as one of the most progressive communities in Georgia. The community of over 25,000 has a high population of same-sex couples, a wealth of community programs, and its annual pride festival. While Decatur is usually seen as a suburb of Atlanta, it's still a bustling locale with plenty of galleries, restaurants, and events throughout the year, per the City of Decatur . Several areas are entirely walkable, and public transport makes for an easy commute to Downtown.

Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research, but luckily, Atlanta is a very progressive and welcoming city across the board. Finding a community where you feel safe and supported is about as important as the house you choose itself, and with these neighborhoods and surrounding cities, you're sure to feel right at home.

