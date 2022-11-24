An overly-complicated crime thriller that’s become an unlikely franchise stages a hostile streaming takeover

We’re still coming down from the intense high of Andor‘s season finale. It’s been a wonderful three months for Star Wars fans, with the show reminding us just how good the franchise can be when treated with care and intelligence. With the first season now done and dusted, the team behind it has been opening up on the first season, with today the first day they can freely discuss what we’ve seen without having to dance around spoilers.

2 DAYS AGO