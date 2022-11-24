ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An overly-complicated crime thriller that’s become an unlikely franchise stages a hostile streaming takeover

By Scott Campbell
 3 days ago
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries

If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend

For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand

As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense

In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Chris Hemsworth reveals the real reason his ‘Star Trek’ return never happened as shocking ‘Doctor Who’ spinoff rumors surface

Welcome back, sci-fi fans — have we got some shocking news for you today! Paramount has been trying to make Star Trek 4 happen for years, preferably with Chris Hemsworth back as Kirk’s dad, but the Australian star has now revealed the one reason why this couldn’t, or maybe shouldn’t, happen. Elsewhere, the Doctor Who universe looks to be expanding exponentially in some very surprising ways, if the latest rumors are to be believed. Set your faces to stun, folks…
Latest Fantasy News: ‘Stranger Things’ fans come up with a perfect series ending as ‘The Rings of Power’ finds more acclaim on the internet

Stranger Things fans are, for lack of a better word, twiddling their thumbs until the fifth and final season concludes this ambitious story somewhere down the line. As with every other beloved franchise out there that not necessarily overstays its welcome, the Strangers also have a few ideas about the ultimate resolution, and it doesn’t necessarily bode well for the main heroine.
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war

You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
Tim Burton is getting dragged for ‘Wednesday’s tone-deaf delivery of inclusivity

Another day, another smash-hit Netflix TV series that is nonetheless courting controversy. Wednesday has proven to be the perfect alternate Thanksgiving viewing this week, with folks loving the Addams Family reimagining and especially Jenna Ortega’s unbeatable turn as the iconic gothic teen. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show are going down so well online. And, fairly or unfairly, director Tim Burton is bearing the brunt of their scorn.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Lucasfilm reveals a secret nod to the ‘Alien’ franchise in ‘Andor’ and Diego Luna reflects on Cassian’s season one arc

We’re still coming down from the intense high of Andor‘s season finale. It’s been a wonderful three months for Star Wars fans, with the show reminding us just how good the franchise can be when treated with care and intelligence. With the first season now done and dusted, the team behind it has been opening up on the first season, with today the first day they can freely discuss what we’ve seen without having to dance around spoilers.
Who is Christina Ricci’s ‘Wednesday’ character? Her secret backstory explained

A new twist on the classic Addams Family story, Wednesday, released to Netflix this week, allowing fans to return to the humorous, gothic family. The new series zeroes in on one of the two Addams children, as she attends Nevermore Academy, a “school for monstrous misfits.” Wednesday was, and remains, one of the most popular characters from the branching Addams Family releases. Celebratory posts highlighting her unique style pepper Imgur each Wednesday afternoon, thanks in large part to the flawless performance of Christina Ricci. Ricci played Wednesday in several Addams Family releases in the early 90s, and to many represents the best-ever encapsulation of the role.
What is Knowhere in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?’ The team’s new HQ, explained

The following article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to stream on Disney Plus, and it might have added more to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise than you would have expected prior to its release. The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added some unexpected lore like how Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) received his guns and how Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) obsession with his knick-knacks began.
Was the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ filmed at Kevin Bacon’s real house?

Warning: There are major spoilers for Guardian of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special dropped on Disney Plus on Friday and it has introduced fans to a fresh taste of familial love and emotional bonding. The plot revolves around the guardians Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) heading to Earth to present a special gift to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) on Christmas and make it memorable for him.
Latest Marvel News: A dream ‘Star Wars’ cameo turns out to be a lie as hopes for ‘Wakanda Forever’s best spinoff are destroyed

Off the back of the festive high we received yesterday thanks to the debut of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, today’s biggest Marvel news stories have brought us back down to Earth with a bump as some unfortunate updates have come our way that will leave fans disappointed. It turns out what would’ve been a perfect cameo has turned out to be a lie while everyone’s ideal Wakanda Forever spinoff has been confirmed to never happen. Let’s proceed…

