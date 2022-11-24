ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Participate in discussion of St Johns County 2023 Legislative Session

All Historic City News subscribers are invited to participate in the upcoming meeting of the St Johns County Legislative Delegation being held on Monday, December 19, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the St Johns County Commission Chamber Auditorium, located at 500 San Sebastian View, St Augustine, Florida. Compliance with current CDC guidelines is required for the health and safety of all those in attendance.
Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine

Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
Letter: Place the purchase of public safety radios out for bid first

Merrill Paul Roland, Esq. I have asked Chairman Dean and the members of the St Johns County Commission to place on hold the issuance of a $13 million Special Obligation Revenue Note to finance a non-competitive purchase contract for the replacement of radios used in the interoperable public safety radio system from Motorola Solutions, Inc. at what I believe is an inflated price.
Honoring the footprint of the Cheyenne and Arapaho warriors at Fort Marion

Steven Roberts, Director of Interpretation, Education, and Visitor Services for the National Park Service at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument announced the following exciting programs to Historic City News as part of Native American Heritage Month. On November 16th and 17th, a collection of events will take place to remember and honor the Cheyenne and Arapaho warriors imprisoned at Fort Marion (Castillo de San Marcos) from 1875-1878.
Health officials issue mosquito-borne illnesses advisory

Noreen Nickola-Williams, Director of the Office of Public Health Practice and Policy for the Florida Department of Health in St Johns County, reported to Historic City News Friday that in partnership with the Anastasia Mosquito Control District an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity has been detected within the southeast quadrant of St Johns County.
