Look back: The Adult Survivors Act window opens today

Objects in mirror are closer than they appear, say the words on the rearview. Such is the case with past traumas, especially of a sexual nature. Though statutes of limitation prevent criminal prosecution of wrongdoers after a set period of time has passed, today the 12-month clock begins whereby those who’ve been victimized can pursue abusers in civil court for what could be years-old abuse. What the Child Victims Act started for people taken advantage of before the age of 18, the Adult Survivors Act now continues for those harmed as adults.

Though the process will surely be painful, we urge all New Yorkers who previously lacked the will or courage or wherewithal to come forward and seek some semblance of justice, especially if institutional failures mean that an offender may have been free to prey on others.

It was back in February 2019 that Gov. Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act into law in the Daily News newsroom — for it had been our investigative reports and editorials that beat the drum for change. When COVID hit and courts shut down, a year-long window became two . Plaintiffs went on to file 10,000 claims — bringing long-sought accountability to members of the clergy, Boy Scout leaders, health-care workers, coaches, teachers and family members.

The logic of that law was that a minor subjected to molestation, often by someone in whom they put trust, often takes years to fully admit to themselves what happened — much less decide to confront their abuser. The same is true for women and men. Unwarranted feelings of shame and self-blame are pervasive. Systems that protect bad actors are entrenched.

And so, expect lawsuits targeting abusers with boldface names to make headlines. More important will be the thousands of people finally able to say, “You did this to me. It harmed me profoundly. There must be consequences.”