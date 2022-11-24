ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Look back: The Adult Survivors Act window opens today

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Objects in mirror are closer than they appear, say the words on the rearview. Such is the case with past traumas, especially of a sexual nature. Though statutes of limitation prevent criminal prosecution of wrongdoers after a set period of time has passed, today the 12-month clock begins whereby those who’ve been victimized can pursue abusers in civil court for what could be years-old abuse. What the Child Victims Act started for people taken advantage of before the age of 18, the Adult Survivors Act now continues for those harmed as adults.

Though the process will surely be painful, we urge all New Yorkers who previously lacked the will or courage or wherewithal to come forward and seek some semblance of justice, especially if institutional failures mean that an offender may have been free to prey on others.

It was back in February 2019 that Gov. Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act into law in the Daily News newsroom — for it had been our investigative reports and editorials that beat the drum for change. When COVID hit and courts shut down, a year-long window became two . Plaintiffs went on to file 10,000 claims — bringing long-sought accountability to members of the clergy, Boy Scout leaders, health-care workers, coaches, teachers and family members.

The logic of that law was that a minor subjected to molestation, often by someone in whom they put trust, often takes years to fully admit to themselves what happened — much less decide to confront their abuser. The same is true for women and men. Unwarranted feelings of shame and self-blame are pervasive. Systems that protect bad actors are entrenched.

And so, expect lawsuits targeting abusers with boldface names to make headlines. More important will be the thousands of people finally able to say, “You did this to me. It harmed me profoundly. There must be consequences.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Writes of passage: More NYC high schools need student newspapers

New research reveals that just 27% of New York City’s public high schools have student newspapers. You don’t have to be a reporter or editorial writer or former student journalist to be very troubled by this fact. The overall numbers are worrisome, the demographic breakdown even more so. Baruch College Prof. Geanne Belton and her team surveyed all the district-run high schools they could over ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Patient arrested for Brooklyn psych facility murder, NYPD says

A Brooklyn psychiatric patient with a history of violence has been arrested for killing another patient at his facility, police said Saturday. NYPD detectives arrested Tysheen Ashby, 33, for killing Shakim Devega at the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Sept. 20, cops said. Both men were living at the Clarkson Ave. psychiatric center when Devega, 28, was found ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man takes off pants and underwear and tries to rape stranger on Manhattan subway train

A man took off his pants and underwear and tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday. The 24-year-old victim was riding an uptown No. 4 train when Chris Tapia, 23, doffed his pants and underwear and laid on top of her about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 17, cops said. He groped her and tried to pull her skirt down. The woman fled to another train car. Tapia got off the train at ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says

A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man, 64, killed in Queens crash: NYPD

A Jeep driver fatally struck a 64-year-old man crossing a Queens street, cops said Saturday. The unidentified victim was crossing Seagirt Blvd. at Beach 31st St. in Far Rockaway about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 26-year-old Jeep driver plowed into him, police said. EMS rushed him to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he died. Cops did not disclose his name as they tracked down family members. ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Balance those books: The Adams administration is right to demand budget cuts

Ex-cop Eric Adams won the mayor’s office last year on the promise to make New York safe. It’s a hard job, and harder than it should be given scant cooperation from Albany. Now, as the fiscal skies darken, with tax receipts dropping and government expenses rising, Adams also needs to keep New York solvent, another incredibly difficult task. We’re with you, Mr. Mayor, and your Budget Director ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC psychotherapist killed as fire tears through Queens apartment, FDNY says

A longtime psychotherapist who worked with both criminal offenders and trauma survivors was killed after a fire tore through her Queens apartment, the FDNY said Saturday. Firefighters responding to the blaze inside a six-story apartment building on 71st Ave. near 112th St. in Forest Hills found 64-year-old Faith Rudbarg inside the burning fifth-floor apartment at 8:15 a.m. Friday, FDNY ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD releases images of gunman who shot Bronx gas station attendant in the head

The gunman who shot a Bronx gas station employee pretended he was having car trouble before he blasted his victim in the head, critically injuring him, police said Friday. Sporting a ski-mask and a blue hooded sweatshirt, the triggerman stormed up to the locked office at the Sunoco gas station on Boston Road at Astor Ave. in Allerton at 7 p.m. Tuesday and started banging on the door. Three ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Cops arrest 18-year-old in fatal Bronx stabbing

A teenager has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a man in a Bronx apartment building, police said Friday. Detectives took Taliq Carter, 18, into custody Thursday after he showed up at precinct stationhouse, cops said. Investigators identified Carter as a suspect in the death of Rodney Truss, who was knifed in the hallway of his Westchester Ave. building early Wednesday as Carter visited ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

FDNY bars civilians on fireboat rides five months after Belgian firefighter died in crash

No civilians will be allowed to ride on FDNY fire boats unless the trip is approved by the department’s chief of fire operations, the FDNY said Friday — five months after a rogue fire boat trip ended in the death of a visiting Belgian firefighter. The rules come as the estate of Sgt. Johnny Beernaert prepares to sue the city over the fatal June 17 East River crash, the Daily News has learned. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

A surgical intervention: Council can pass narrow law to save Medicare Advantage rollout

In the aftermath of Mayor Adams’ second court defeat over the rollout of a cost-saving Medicare Advantage health insurance plan for city retirees — this one more definitive, before an appeals bench — it appears that the city’s lawyers are wasting time arguing against the relatively clear language of the law. That is Local Law 12-126, which states that the city covers the full cost of health ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Bronx BMW driver fleeing NYPD slams into cop, rams police vehicles

A Bronx BMW driver fleeing NYPD cops slammed into an officer and rammed two police vehicles, authorities said Thursday. NYPD cops in an unmarked vehicle spotted a man changing a license plate on a gray 2007 BMW M5 on Loring Place North near W. 183rd St. in University Heights at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The cops parked their vehicle just in front of the BMW while a second unmarked ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Cornelia Street’ NYC townhouse up for rent for $45,000 per month

The 19th Century Manhattan townhouse that served as the inspiration for Taylor Swift’s 2019 song, “Cornelia Street,” is on the rental market. The historic West Village property, located at 23 Cornelia St., is available for $45,000 a month, according to Architectural Digest. Built in 1870, the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom carriage house spans three stories with about 5,500 square feet of living ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

MSG, angry Rangers fan sued by sucker-punched Tampa Bay booster for post-playoff game assault

The Tampa Bay Lightning booster knocked unconscious by a crazed Rangers fan’s sucker punch is swinging back. Joseph Urciuloi, 26, filed a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit seeking unspecified damages against Madison Square Garden and his “ossified and belligerent” assailant for the blow delivered after a June 9 playoff game inside the World’s Most Famous Arena. According to court papers, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy