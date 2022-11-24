Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn explains why ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is a ‘Trojan horse’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Filmmaker James Gunn shared that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special contains revelations about upcoming big screen blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to Deadline, Gunn revealed that the festive one-off presented an opportunity...
wegotthiscovered.com
What age is Groot in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ and why does he look so different?
This Christmas, the Guardians of the Galaxy treated us to their spin on the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. It’s a wry poke at another Disney property — one you won’t find in its entirety on the network anytime soon — but it isn’t all a joke. It may be the Disney+ equivalent of a special issue comic, but writer-director and Christmas song writer James Gunn chose this special to reveal some key plot developments, setting up the team’s return in the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
wegotthiscovered.com
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s surprise MCU nemesis is named as Chris Hemsworth’s cryptic comments inspire an explosive conspiracy
Happy Thanksgiving, all! Although you’re probably already stuffed full of turkey and all the trimmings, let’s hope you’ve saved some room for a serving of some delicious Marvel news. To whet your appetite, we may have learned the one character who could best Captain Marvel while fans are convinced that Chris Hemsworth is hiding the truth about how he really feels about Thor. There’s plenty more where those morsels came from, so let’s dig in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense
In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star opens up on the Holiday Special’s game-changing reveal
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Actor Pom Klementieff shared her point of view on the massive revelation about her character in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Per Collider, Klementieff was elated about the family ties that bind Mantis and Peter Quill/Star-Lord...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ offers a reminder the MCU’s worst movie hasn’t been forgotten
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to churn out more and more content at a near-unstoppable rate, but in amongst all the blockbuster feature films and Disney Plus shows, one question continues to rear its head more than almost all others; what about the Eternals?. Producer and franchise veteran Nate Moore...
wegotthiscovered.com
Was the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ filmed at Kevin Bacon’s real house?
Warning: There are major spoilers for Guardian of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special dropped on Disney Plus on Friday and it has introduced fans to a fresh taste of familial love and emotional bonding. The plot revolves around the guardians Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) heading to Earth to present a special gift to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) on Christmas and make it memorable for him.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Nebula get her hands on that mind-boggling Christmas present for Rocket in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?’
Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of major surprises, there is barely anything that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special offers. But it does go for some unexpected twists and out-of-the-blue moments that we were certainly not expecting. And fans will agree when we say that the biggest OMG moment from the special is when Nebula gifts Rocket Bucky Barnes’ arm. As the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene doesn’t answer the question it raises, we are here to address the elephant in the room — how did Nebula manage to subdue Bucky to get his arm, the arm that only Wakandan warriors know how to disarm? And the even bigger query is why on Earth — or whatever planet they are on — did she gift it to Rocket?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: A dream ‘Star Wars’ cameo turns out to be a lie as hopes for ‘Wakanda Forever’s best spinoff are destroyed
Off the back of the festive high we received yesterday thanks to the debut of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, today’s biggest Marvel news stories have brought us back down to Earth with a bump as some unfortunate updates have come our way that will leave fans disappointed. It turns out what would’ve been a perfect cameo has turned out to be a lie while everyone’s ideal Wakanda Forever spinoff has been confirmed to never happen. Let’s proceed…
wegotthiscovered.com
A WWE star was considered for major role in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ and fans wonder, what if…?
Tenoch Huerta gave an outstanding performance as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, it has been revealed that another person was considered for the role of king of Talokan. Oddly enough, this person that Marvel Studios considered reportedly had no acting experience whatsoever. According to Fightful Select, Marvel Studios...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Chris Hemsworth reveals the real reason his ‘Star Trek’ return never happened as shocking ‘Doctor Who’ spinoff rumors surface
Welcome back, sci-fi fans — have we got some shocking news for you today! Paramount has been trying to make Star Trek 4 happen for years, preferably with Chris Hemsworth back as Kirk’s dad, but the Australian star has now revealed the one reason why this couldn’t, or maybe shouldn’t, happen. Elsewhere, the Doctor Who universe looks to be expanding exponentially in some very surprising ways, if the latest rumors are to be believed. Set your faces to stun, folks…
wegotthiscovered.com
The mystery of Mark Hamill’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cameo has been solved
If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s connecting dots that may or may not be imaginary to reach a conclusion that may or may not be accurate, with James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special the latest to get caught up in the backdraft.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just brought a ‘Suicide Squad’ favorite into the MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which just landed on Disney Plus today, is coming to us at a strange period of transition for creator James Gunn. We recently learned he’s set to likely walk away from the Marvel universe for good and set up shop over at the Distinguished Competition — Gunn was recently appointed as co-CEO of DC Studios. Perhaps inevitably, then, the writer/director populated his festive special with various nods to the DC universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
A soul-crushing threequel that neutered a neck-snapping franchise waters down the streaming ranks
Not to state the obvious, but the only reason for watering down an R-rated franchise into bloodless PG-13 fun for all the family is to make as much money as possible, but things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the third installments in both The Expendables and Taken franchises.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
wegotthiscovered.com
At long last, a big-name director finally has nice things to say about Marvel
Anytime a high-profile filmmaker name-drops the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the chances are high that they’ll be disparaging the all-conquering comic book conglomerate for ruining the sacred artform of cinema, and they’re completely entitled to that opinion. Quentin Tarantino has become the latest to jump on the bandwagon after...
Comments / 0