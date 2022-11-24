ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A pair of the century’s nastiest horror sensations dump buckets of blood on multiple streaming platforms

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments

Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
livingetc.com

Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE

