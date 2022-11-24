ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
AOL Corp

Snow, rain expected in parts of US on Thanksgiving

Millions of people who hit the roads and the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday are not expected to face any significant weather issues, but a few storms in the South and the Northeast may cause a few hiccups for travelers. While most parts of the country are expected to experience...
LOUISIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States

The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
ARKANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving

As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...

