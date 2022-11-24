Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Pre-Thanksgiving weather to be clear but travel home may get messy. Here's the forecast.
Much of the country will see clear skies ahead of Thanksgiving, but travel might get dicey toward the end of the week. Here's the weather forecast.
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Time Out Global
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
AOL Corp
Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December
AccuWeather forecasters say a train of storms will continue to roll across the northwestern United States through much of the upcoming week, ushering in rain to the lower elevations and snow to the region's mountains. The next in a long line of disruptive storms is set to drop into the...
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
AOL Corp
Snow, rain expected in parts of US on Thanksgiving
Millions of people who hit the roads and the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday are not expected to face any significant weather issues, but a few storms in the South and the Northeast may cause a few hiccups for travelers. While most parts of the country are expected to experience...
Texas Weather Forecast as Freak Snow Storm Could Blight Thanksgiving Travel
Up to eight inches of snow are expected through Friday for western Texas and eastern New Mexico.
natureworldnews.com
Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States
The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Issued as Cold Weather Expected This Coming Week in Most Parts of the United States
Freeze alerts have been issued by US weather authorities as a cold weather is set to hit most parts of the United States next week. In particular, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning and a freeze watch since it has projected that temperatures will be below-average during the upcoming week from Monday, November 14.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving
As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
Thanksgiving 2022: See Full Weather Forecast, Potential Storms
Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just days away. The holiday typically marks the start of a long, busy season full of travel, and as such, we’re covering the weather forecast for much of the nation in the coming week. According to the New York Post, Wednesday before Thanksgiving...
Thanksgiving Travel Chaos as Storms Threaten Misery for 55 Million in U.S.
Heavy rain, hail, snow and wintry conditions could result in extended travel times for those driving and flying during the holiday.
Comments / 0