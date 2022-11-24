ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

World Cup host Qatar must conquer nerves before Senegal

By GERALD IMRAY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SmUB_0jMEKvxr00

There's a good chance the World Cup will go from bad to worse for the Qatar team if the players don't conquer their nerves when they face African champion Senegal in their second group match.

“We usually say that you learn from mistakes.” Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez said on Thursday. “Let’s hope that we’ve freed ourselves from all this pressure or tension that was there on the first day."

The Qataris are already the first hosts to lose the opening game of a World Cup after they were overwhelmed by their nation's biggest sporting occasion in a 2-0 Group A defeat to Ecuador on Sunday.

That puts them in danger of also being only the second host after South Africa in 2010 to be eliminated in the group stage.

But what about losing every game? Or the dismal prospect of failing to score a goal at their home World Cup?

That would likely pile even more criticism on FIFA's decision to award the World Cup to the small but very wealthy Gulf emirate that had never qualified for the game's biggest tournament before winning the right to host it 12 years ago.

Qatar’s next chance to show it deserves a place on a World Cup field comes Friday against Senegal, a team still boasting an array of players from the top leagues in England, Spain, Italy and France even if it is missing injured forward Sadio Mane.

“Let us compete at our highest level and show that we can compete much more than we did the other day, regardless of the result,” Sanchez said.

Qatar might be the 2019 Asian champion, but every squad member plays for a local club at home in an indicator maybe of the gap between them and the standard required at a World Cup.

Sanchez suggested the World Cup was part of a longer-term project to develop soccer in the Gulf country.

“We are a small country with a very small population. I don’t know if there is any other country that has organized a World Cup like Qatar,” Sanchez said. “I am convinced that after the World Cup, Qatar will continue to work so that the level of its soccer continues to improve within the possibilities and limitations we have.”

Qatar's struggles also stand out after other teams from Arab countries have made themselves more at home at the first World Cup in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's colossal upset defeat of Argentina was followed by impressive performances from Tunisia and Morocco in the tournament's first week.

Senegal also slipped to an opening loss at the World Cup but troubled a strong Netherlands team before second-half injuries to midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and defender Abdou Diallo interrupted the West Africans' rhythm and the Dutch took advantage to score two late goals.

“Senegal was not bad. We stood up to one of the best teams in the world, with world-class players,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “I'm very happy with my players, very proud of my players.”

Cisse said Diallo resumed training Wednesday and “it went very well, I hope he'll be on the training field today and we'll see how it goes.” Kouyate remains doubtful to play against Qatar.

Cisse said the focus for his team is up front, where he has high expectations for a new forward line combination of Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia and Krepin Diatta.

“Scoring is a state of mind. You need a certain aggression to put the ball in the back of the net. Our forwards are capable of scoring. They've shown this already in the past,” Cisse said. “I'm certain they'll show it again tomorrow.”

They didn't quite get it right in their first game together after Mane was ruled out, but if they do against Qatar as Cisse expects it could be another long day at the World Cup for the hosts.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
AFP

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
CBS Sports

Qatar vs. Senegal final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts on the bring of elimination after 3-1 loss

Senegal won their second match of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar who are now one step away from being eliminated from their home competition. After losing the first two matches against Ecuador and Senegal, the hosts will now have to wait for the results of the match between Netherlands and Ecuador to understand if they still will be in the race to go through the next stage. However, this seems to be a very unlikely scenario, considering how the first two games went and that even if they aren't eliminated they would need to win against Netherlands and get help during the third round of matches.
NASDAQ

Soccer-Hosts Qatar crash out of World Cup after Senegal loss

DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The World Cup hopes of Qatar were dashed after a 3-1 loss to Senegal and a draw between Ecuador and Netherlands left them bottom of Group A with no chance of progressing, just five days after they opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Ecuador.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Portugal, Brazil look like contenders in tournament debuts

While Uruguay failed to live up to its pre-tournament hype in its 2022 World Cup debut, Brazil and Portugal looked as convincing as any team that's played so far. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today and what to watch tomorrow. Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon,...
FOX Sports

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Poland and Saudi Arabia squared off in the group stage of the World Cup. Poland’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a shot on goal early in the first half from Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno. Poland’s Piotr Zielinski found the back of the net for a goal to give Poland an early lead. In 46’ Szczęsny struck again and saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari. Szczęsny continued to keep showing off saving more shots on goal to keep Saudi Arabia off the board. Robert Lewandowski hit the post on his first shot on goal, but came back in the 81' minute for his first FIFA World Cup goal. Poland won 2-0 giving Poland its largest win in a World Cup match since 2002.
Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
73K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy