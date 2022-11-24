DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With Neymar out for at least another match at the World Cup, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement — and this time he has plenty of options. Brazil is not as Neymar-dependent as it used to be, and Tite could go several different ways to replace the Paris Saint-Germain forward for Monday’s Group G match against Switzerland. Neymar hurt his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday. He has ligament damage and team doctors haven’t given a timetable for his recovery — or said if he will be able to recover at all. Tite brought nine forwards to the World Cup, and could also add a midfielder as Neymar’s replacement if wanted.

18 HOURS AGO