lastwordonsports.com
Where to Watch Argentina vs Mexico (with Predictions, Kickoff Time and Odds)
The World Cup is hotting up, and after a loss to Saudi Arabia, beating Mexico is an absolute must for Argentina’s World Cup hopes. Find out where to watch Argentina vs Mexico, when the match is, some World Cup predictions for the match and the best odds available. Where...
Sporting News
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
Soccer-Mbappe has to understand Messi and Neymar are bigger than him, says Alves
Nov 24 (Reuters) - France striker Kylian Mbappe is yet to understand that his Paris St Germain team mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are bigger players than him, Brazil defender Dani Alves said, as he urged the 23-year-old to make the most of their time together.
Fuming Ghana boss sarcastically congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring ‘with special gifts from the referee’
SEETHING Ghana boss Otto Addo blamed "special gifts from the referees" for a landmark Cristiano Ronaldo goal. Addo reacted sarcastically after Ronaldo become the only player to ever score at five World Cups as Portugal sneaked a dramatic 3-2 win. The German-born Ghanaian was unhappy at ref Ismail Elfath failing...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
Watch Richarlison score outrageous overhead kick for Brazil against Serbia at World Cup as fans all say the same thing
RICHARLISON scored a SENSATIONAL overhead kick for Brazil against Serbia in the World Cup favourites' opening game in Qatar. The Tottenham forward, 25, got off the mark shortly after an hour on Thursday evening, reacting first from a Vinicius Jr shot to lash home the rebound. But 11 minutes later...
Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F game
Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered...
Soccer-Brazil face Swiss without Neymar but with host of young talent
DOHA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil will face Switzerland on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday, but with a host of young talent to step in for him.
NBC Sports
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
lastwordonsports.com
Belgium Predicted Lineup vs Morocco for Group F Clash: The Latest on Romelu Lukaku
Belgium started off their World Cup campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Canada. The Red Devils are now set to face Morocco, who held Croatia to a 0-0 draw in their opening match. Last Word on Sports predicts Belgium’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
lastwordonsports.com
Japan vs Costa Rica Prediction and Best Odds for November 27
Japan are the talk of the tournament after their shock opening day win over Germany. They have put themselves in a strong position to qualify but they need a result against Costa Rica to boost their chances of making it through Group E. Japan vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
aiexpress.io
Preview: Brazil vs. Switzerland – prediction, team news, lineups
Pre-tournament favourites Brazil face Switzerland in a World Cup Group G conflict on Monday at Stadium 974. With a powerful win of their opening fixture, Brazil lived as much as these expectations positioned on them earlier than the finals. © Reuters. Brazil’s first opponents, Serbia, have been extremely fancied...
BBC
England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Bukari on copying Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Ghana striker Osman Bukari says he did not disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo when he...
NBC Sports
Portugal vs Uruguay: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Portugal looks to seal its fate in the World Cup Round of 16 by piling pressure on Uruguay when two titans of the sport meet in Lusail on Monday. It’s a group that never looked easy and is looking more and more like a “Group of Death” as the World Cup rolls through Qatar in its typically tense fashion this month and next.
Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With Neymar out for at least another match at the World Cup, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement — and this time he has plenty of options. Brazil is not as Neymar-dependent as it used to be, and Tite could go several different ways to replace the Paris Saint-Germain forward for Monday’s Group G match against Switzerland. Neymar hurt his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday. He has ligament damage and team doctors haven’t given a timetable for his recovery — or said if he will be able to recover at all. Tite brought nine forwards to the World Cup, and could also add a midfielder as Neymar’s replacement if wanted.
NBC Sports
Portugal outscores Ghana 3-2 in frantic final half-hour
Portugal got goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao and hung on for dear life and a 3-2 victory vs Ghana in the sides’ 2022 World Cup opener at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. The game was scoreless past the hour mark, before it roared...
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
