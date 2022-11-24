ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies

It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
TechRadar

25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more

The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, M2 iPad Pro from $739, iPhone 13/mini, more

It’s officially Black Friday, and all of the best discounts are live. Heading into the holiday shopping weekend, you’ll be able to save on the latest from Apple, including its new M2 MacBook Air and Pro starting at $1,049 lows. Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro also gets in on Black Friday savings at $100 off, which rounds out the lineup today alongside iPhone 13/mini all-time lows from $540. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ETOnline.com

Walmart's Best Black Friday Tech Deals Include The Frame TV and Apple Watch 8 — Here's What to Shop

Walmart's Black Friday tech deals are some of the best of the season. Top-rated tech from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. The Walmart Black Friday sale offers big savings on the best tech gifts this holiday season. Whether you want a new Samsung Frame TV to watch the World Cup or an Apple Watch for this year's stocking stuffer, Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days is impressively discounting highly sought-after tech.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
ZDNet

The 52 best Black Friday deals on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday

Missed the Amazon deals this Black Friday? If you look closely, you can still find some amazing deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines. Also: Live blog: The...
9to5Mac

Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more

As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

GRID is offering special Black Friday discounts on framed Apple products

GRID Studios, the company that recycles old Apple products and turns them into art, has launched its Black Friday campaign with discounts on framed iPhones and iPads. Consumers can buy selected frames at up to 50% off, plus a discount coupon for all products in the store. Buy GRID frames...
9to5Mac

Halide update adds 2x virtual zoom for iPhone 14 Pro models

Back in September, the popular Halide camera app was updated with new features that take advantage of the iPhone 14 Pro’s cameras. Now the app has been updated once again, this time with a new 2x “virtual” zoom option for iPhone 14 Pro models. 2x zoom on...
9to5Mac

Here’s how to take screenshots on your iPad using gestures with iPadOS 16

For years, users have been able to take screenshots of their iPhones and iPads by pressing a combination of physical buttons. But in recent versions of iPadOS, such as iPadOS 16, there’s another way to quickly take screenshots of your iPad without pressing any buttons. Read on as we detail how to take screenshots on iPad using just gestures.
Tri-City Herald

Apple Reveals Its Black Friday through Cyber Monday Deals

This year, in the four days spanning Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report is offering gift cards ranging from $50 to $250 when customers purchase specific products. Instead of lowering prices on those items, Apple encourages customers to buy them during these four days by...
NBC News

14+ Black Friday vacuum deals from Dyson, Shark, iRobot and more

While some retailers kicked off Black Friday sales earlier this month, the shopping holiday is officially here. And if you’re planning to invest in a new vacuum or update your home-cleaning regimen, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on vacuums during Black Friday. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy