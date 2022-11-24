ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 2 $200, M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch, more

By Rikka Altland
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7WoR_0jMEJUI900

Black Friday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals and more.

Black Friday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Cyber Monday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

Apple Black Friday deals

Headlining all of the Apple price cuts for Black Friday, the holiday season’s hottest offer is delivering the all-new AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest price yet. After just launching earlier in the fall, one of the first chances to save is now live from the usual $249 price tag to deliver a new all-time low of $200. Arriving with all of Apple’s latest true wireless technology, the ANC earbuds have been improved for the second generation with plenty of refreshed features and new inclusions you can read all about in our coverage of the discount.

  • Apple’s AirPods 3 with wired charging case falls to new all-time low of $140 (Save $29)
  • Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad lands right at expected Black Friday price of $270 (Save $59)
  • Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $960 lows in Woot refurb sale (Orig. $1,299+)

Official Apple accessories are also getting in on the savings, with everything from its new lineup of iPhone 14 covers being joined by MagSafe chargers and more. There are 25% price cuts on nearly everything below, if not even steeper savings being applied too.

  • New Amazon low just hit Apple’s (Product)RED Leather AirTag Loop at $16.50 (Reg. $39)
  • Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band with discounts at $25 (Reg. $49)
  • Score a spare Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger at its best price yet of $37.50 (Reg. $49)

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDPUF_0jMEJUI900

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

  • S7 37% off – $649.99 $409.99 (11/24-12/4)
  • S7+ 28% off – $949.99 $679.99 (11/24-12/4)
  • S7MaxV 26% off – $859.99 $639.99 (11/24-12/4)
  • S7MaxV+ 25% off – $1,159.99 $869.99 (11/24-12/4)
  • S7MaxV Ultra 24% off – $1,399.99 $1,059.99 (11/24-12/4)
  • E5MOP 44% off – $359.99 $199.99 (11/24-12/4)
  • Dyad 30% off – $449.99 $379.99 (11/20-12/4)
  • S5Max 31% off – $549.99 $379.99 (11/1-11/30)
  • E5 8% off – $289.99 $179.99 (11/24-12/4)
  • Q5 30% off – $429.99 $299.99 (11/20-12/4)
  • Q5+ 31%% off – $699.99 $479.99 (11/20-12/4)
  • Q7+ 31% off – $799.99 $549.99 (11/20-12/4)
  • Q7Max 33% off – $599.99 $399.99 (11/20-12/4)
  • Q7Max+ 31% off – $869.99 $599.99 (11/20-12/4)

Best Google/Android Black Friday deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pw3I7_0jMEJUI900

Over on the Google side of the Black Friday action, all of the brand’s new releases that just hit the scene earlier this fall are on sale. Our favorite offer of the year, and easily one of the best ones out there, is the price drop of the new Google Pixel 7/Pro, of which both handsets are now sitting at new all-time lows. These are some of the first chances to save on the debuts that just arrived a few months back and now start at $499 alongside all of the other Google Black Friday discounts below.

  • Google Pixel 6a returns to all-time low for only second time at $299 (Reg. $449)
  • Google’s new Pixel Watch gets in on early Black Friday savings at $300 (Save $50)
  • Dock your new Pixel 7/Pro on Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $59 (Reg. $79)

Plus, you’ll also find some notable markdowns from other brands in the Android space, like the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of those Black Friday deals are detailed below and will be updated throughout the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezAUv_0jMEJUI900

EcoFlow’s annual Black Friday Sale goes live!

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale is here, so it’s the perfect time to score a deal on an EcoFlow portable power and solar panel solution. Every order exceeding $5000 will come with a free DELTA mini (ordinarily retailing at $999), and every order over $3000 will receive a free RIVER mini (ordinarily retailing at $349). Get an extra 8% off with code EFBF8OFF.

Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cwlL_0jMEJUI900

Amazon is another major brand getting in on the Black Friday savings this year, joining the likes of Apple and Google with some notable first-party hardware offers. Ranging from all of its releases like the new Echo Dots to Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and more, everything below is at the best price of the year.

iPhone and Android essentials on sale

  • UGREEN’s latest Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers fall to all-time lows from $30 (Save 25%+)

All of the best Black Friday tech discounts

  • Fitbit’s just-released Versa 4 Smartwatch sees first discount to $150 (Save $80)

Smart home deals abound

  • ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats arrive at Black Friday prices from $159 (Save $31)
  • August’s latest HomeKit smart lock hits $159 low in early holiday sale (Reg. $230)

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

  • Early Black Friday Instant Pot deals from $70: Cookers, air fryers, more (Up to 44% off)

Get ready for Black Friday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
9to5Mac

iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies

It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
TechRadar

Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
CNET

263+ Best Black Friday Deals Available to Buy Right Now

If you just want the best Black Friday deals available to shop today, you've landed at the right place. Thanksgiving is the unofficial start of Black Friday deals, which means the time has finally arrived to get all the best discounts. Our team of experts is sorting through thousands of deals each day to bring you only the absolute best Black Friday deals. Be sure to check everything out below and come back often, as we will be updating this throughout the whole weekend.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
CNET

Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods Remain Discounted as Cyber Monday Deals Start

The best deals on some of our favorite Apple products, including the AirPods Max, MacBook Pro M2, iPad Pro and Watch Series 8, are here as Cyber Monday arrives and Black Friday ends. Whether you're looking to upgrade or just want an early start on Christmas gifts, it's the perfect time to get what you need -- for a discount.
BGR.com

Best Buy Black Friday ad 2022: Deals on iPhone 14, AirPods, TVs, more

After the Target Black Friday ad, Best Buy posted its Black Friday 2022 ad online. In the process, the retailer revealed hundreds of exciting deals that will be available online and in stores this week through Friday. Many discounts are available immediately and will run through the end of the day on November 26th.
In Style

I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 16 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping

As someone who spends all day every day scouring Amazon for the best deals, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. There are thousands of deals in every category imaginable, and I make it my mission to find the deepest discounts on the best products each year. This holiday is no different, and lucky for you, I’m gifting you a list of my top 16 Amazon Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience a little easier.
BGR.com

Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.
Apple Insider

Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
EW.com

Out of thousands of Black Friday deals happening right now, these are the 6 you don't want to miss

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's that time of year again — Black Friday is underway, which means retailers are slashing prices on just about everything, from streaming subscriptions to Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming essentials. These sales offer some of the biggest discounts of the year, but the most in-demand offers can go quickly, especially when it comes to must-have tech.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy